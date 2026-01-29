Contiem teamed with IBM to support the UK Ministry of Defence in generating an AI-powered DEEAMS Logistics Upgrade

LONDON, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Contiem, a global provider of content-related software and services, today announced that IBM has selected it as part of the delivery team for the UK Ministry of Defence's (MoD) Defence Equipment Engineering Asset Management System (DEEAMS) programme. The DEEAMS initiative is a revolutionary, AI-driven, modernisation programme designed to replace 17 fragmented, siloed, and outdated applications with a single modern AI-driven platform to bring over £1 billion in benefits, such as savings on support and IT costs.

IBM was recently awarded the £320 million contract to deliver the DEEAMS platform. Working alongside IBM, Contiem will help ensure that military equipment—from land systems and aircraft to naval platforms—benefits from consistent, high-quality data. This data will support efficient lifecycle management and improve operational availability.

As part of the DEEAMS solution, Contiem is expanding our UK staff and will provide a collection of products, including our S1000D software solution, notusCSDB, and our RSuite Component Content Management Software.

"Modern defence operations depend on accurate technical information and interoperable data," said Julian Murfitt, Senior Managing Director, Contiem. "We are proud to be partnering with IBM on the DEEAMS programme and to support the MoD's commitment to digital transformation."

Contiem's defence expertise spans aerospace and military programmes in the UK, Europe, and North America, supporting complex fleets, global supply chains, and multi-vendor ecosystems. By contributing specialist documentation, data governance, and S1000D expertise to DEEAMS, Contiem will help advance the reliability, maintainability, and sustainability goals central to the MoD's transformation agenda.

About Contiem

Contiem provides enterprise-grade technical content solutions for defence, aerospace, government, and industrial markets. With a global team of engineers, technical authors, and information architects, Contiem delivers secure content services, structured documentation, and lifecycle support for critical engineering environments.

