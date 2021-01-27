Content Delivery Network Market Worth $ 27.33 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 11.10% CAGR: Verified Market Research
27 Jan, 2021, 15:14 GMT
- Factors such as rising adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) technology as well as smart devices like smartphones and smart TV, are primarily driving the market
JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Content Delivery Network Market" By Content Type (Static Content and Dynamic Content), By Component (Solutions and Services), By Application (Media and Entertainment, ecommerce, eLearning, Online Gaming, Healthcare Services and Enterprises), By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Content Delivery Network Market was valued at USD 13.08 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 27.33 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.10% from 2021 to 2027.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=34854
Browse in-depth TOC on "Content Delivery Network Market"
202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures
Global Content Delivery Network Market Overview
Rising adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) technology as well as smart devices like smartphones and smart TV are the aspects in the market that are boosting its growth around the world. The number of internet user's worldwide stands at a staggering 3.5 billion at present. This has led to an unprecedented growth in online content consumption. Video consumption over mobile devices, for example, has spiked beyond measure. All these have filliped the global CDN market.
In addition, rising demand for improved video content and VOD services is driving the growth of the content delivery network market, globally. VOD is a programming system that enables a user to select and watch desired video or listen to audio as per convenience. Several companies, such as Netflix Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Viacom 18 Media Pvt. Limited, Star India Private Limited, and Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc., among others, are currently offering VOD services. These VOD service providers offer wide range of movies, web series, and other online contents. Thus, the necessity of providing latency-free content over the network and provide improved video content and delivery is driving the content delivery network market growth.
The major players in the market are Limelight Networks, AWS, Akamai Technologies, Google, Deutsche Telekom, AT&T, Microsoft, IBM, Quantil, StackPath.
Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Content Delivery Network Market On the basis of Content Type, Component, Application, and Geography.
- Content Delivery Network Market by Content Type
- Static Content
- Dynamic Content
- Content Delivery Network Market by Component
- Solutions
- Services
- Content Delivery Network Market by Application
- Media and Entertainment
- ecommerce
- eLearning
- Online Gaming
- Healthcare Services and Enterprises
- Content Delivery Network Market by Geography
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- ROW
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
Browse Related Reports:
Storage As A Service Market by Type (Cloud Backup, Cloud Archiving, Stand-Alone & Platform-Attached Storage), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027
Utility Communication Market by Utility Type (Public Utilities, Private Utilities), by Technology (wireless, wired technology), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027
Cognitive Computing Market by Component (Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning, Automated Reasoning, Others), by Deployment Model (On-Premise, Cloud), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027
Event Management Tools Market by Type (Cloud-based, On-premise), by Application (Small and Medium Enterprises, large enterprises), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027
Top 10 electric motor manufacturers reminding that saving electricity is a bright idea
Visualize Content Delivery Network Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:
Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.
VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.
About Us
Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.
Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.
We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.
Contact Us
Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (203)-411-9686
APAC: +91 (902)-863-5784
US Toll Free: 1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1427870/Content_Delivery_Network.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Verified Market Research