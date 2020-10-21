Content Delivery Network Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 26,742.06 Million by 2025 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Latest Market Research Report " Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Based on Content (Non-video and Video), Based on Component (Service and Solution), Based on Application (E-commerce, ELearning, Healthcare, and Media and Entertainment) and Region – Global Forecast to 2025", published on Valuates Reports

The Global Content Delivery Network Market (CDN) size is expected to grow from USD 12,130.98 Million in 2019 to USD 26,742.06 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 14.08%.

Major factors driving the growth of CDN market size are growing demand for enhanced Quality of Experience (QoE) and Quality of Service ( QoS), the proliferation of video and rich media over websites, and increasing demand for enhanced video content and latency-free online gaming experience.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE CDN MARKET SIZE

The demand for different content formats, such as on-demand video streaming, live video streaming, cloud TV, and Over the Top ( OTT), has increased. Increasing internet penetration has given rise to different types of video formats distributed across various platforms. Hence the increasing internet penetration is expected to increase the CDN market size during the forecast period.

Significant investments in network technology growth and the sharp decline in data prices also support the growth of CDN market size. Adoption rates have also been improved by the emerging e-commerce market and the associated CDN requirements.

The burgeoning e-commerce sector and the associated CDN requirements are expected to drive the forecast period's CDN market size. In line with changing customer behavior, the e-commerce industry is evolving continually. As such, CDN solutions are being used to ensure that all the content required to make an informed purchase decision is available. As customers move from traditional television to video content distribution over a cellular network, CDN technologies are also being used actively to maximize distribution.

Furthermore, the Growing adoption of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Augmented Reality ( AR) is also opening the way for groundbreaking Content Delivery Network solutions, thereby increasing CDN market size growth.

CDN MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America is expected to hold the largest CDN market share during the forecast period. This North America dominance is attributed to the massive internet user base, increasing 4K content popularity, and easy access to high-speed data networks. Also, several CDN solution providers are contributing to the growth of the CDN market size in this region.

Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Due to its increasing number of internet subscribers and internet consumption through smartphones and other portable devices, the APAC CDN market is experiencing disruptive growth. Due to the ever-increasing content consumption in emerging economies such as India, China, Japan, Hong Kong, and Singapore, the market is projected to expand at an even higher pace.

CONTENT DELIVERY NETWORK MARKET SEGMENTATION & COVERAGE:

This research report categorizes the Content Delivery Network to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Content, the Content Delivery Network Market studied across Non-video and Video.

Based on Component, the Content Delivery Network Market studied across Service and Solution.

Based on Application, the Content Delivery Network Market studied across E-commerce, ELearning, Healthcare, and Media and Entertainment.

Based on Geography, the Content Delivery Network Market studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

