Contaminated water threatens food chain as pollution incidents surge, warns Hydrachem

BILLINGSHURST, England, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Food and farming sectors are facing mounting risks from contaminated water as pollution incidents surge to record levels, according to UK-based leading surface and water disinfection specialist Hydrachem.

In England and Wales alone, the most recent data from the Environment Agency show there were 2,801 pollution incidents in 2024, a 29% increase on the previous year, with the number of serious cases soaring by 60%. The surge in contamination threatens to undermine crop quality, livestock welfare and, ultimately, the food supply chain.

As water pollution incidents rise, Hydrachem is urging farms and food producers to strengthen water safety and hygiene protocols using proven measures such as Agrichlor.

Elliot Firth, Chief Technical Officer at Hydrachem, commented:

"Water is the lifeblood of food production, and when it's compromised, the entire system is at risk. The rising frequency and severity of pollution incidents create dangerous safety gaps that can affect everything from crop irrigation to animal drinking water and wash-down processes.

"Farmers and food producers are under growing pressure to maintain hygiene and safety standards, yet water quality is too often the weak link. We need urgent, preventive action before pollution events lead to real food security crises."

Backed by over 50 years of experience manufacturing effervescent chlorine tablets used in over 60 countries, Hydrachem delivers proven hygiene solutions for agriculture food production. The company advocates a move towards preventive and safe disinfectant solutions, reducing the risk of contamination before it threatens crops, livestock or the food supply chain.

Trusted solutions like Hydrachem's Agrichlor tablets are designed to help farmers and food producers keep water supplies, poultry entrance areas, kennels, holding pens and vehicles safe, clean and compliant with strict regulations. They show how practical science can play a crucial role in safeguarding the food chain against growing contamination risks.

"Farmers face rising costs, unpredictable weather and increasingly unsafe water supplies," said Elliot Firth. "Our mission has always been to protect lives and livelihoods by ensuring water safety at every stage of the food chain. As contamination becomes more common, water quality and hygiene standards must be managed as a constant operational risk, not an emergency – only then can we safeguard the integrity of UK food production."

Agrichlor effervescent chlorine tablets are Defra-approved, broad-spectrum disinfectants proven to eliminate pathogens such as E. coli, Salmonella, foot and mouth, swine flu, Newcastle disease, avian influenza (bird flu) and Candida. Suitable for a wide range of agricultural uses, Agrichlor provides an all-in-one disinfection solution for farms, animal housing, veterinary settings, vehicles and drinking water systems.

Hydrachem, established in 1973, is a UK-based world leader in effervescent chlorine (NaDCC) tablets with expertise in water purification, surface disinfection and sterilisation. Operating in over 60 countries, the company partners with NGOs, governments and leading healthcare institutions, including the NHS, to combat waterborne diseases, maintain hygienic environments and produce over 10 billion litres of safe drinking water each year.

Hydrachem supplies sectors including healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, food preparation and agriculture.

Alongside its own brands, which include Oasis Water Purification Tablets, Oasis Sterilising Tablets and Cert Multi Surface Spray, Hydrachem contract manufactures for some of the world's most prominent companies, with products renowned for quality, reliability and technical excellence.

