Container xChange launches xChange Insights, a data-driven solution that enables companies to access container prices, one-way leasing rates and their development across 130 global locations; helps in analysing opportunities to make data-informed business decisions

HAMBURG, Germany, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Container xChange, the leading online container logistics platform, has launched "xChange Insights", a data-based tool for container traders, freight forwarders, shippers, and NVOCCs. The product provides real-time transparency and visibility into container prices for leasing and trading across 130 global locations and the company plans to extensively expand to more locations in the year 2023.

Container xChange launches ‘xChange Insights’; makes container trading and leasing data accessible for better decision making

To understand the market pain points better, Container xChange polled over 250 container traders, freight forwarders, and NVOCCs and found that more than half (57%) of those surveyed spend over two hours every day finding real-time data on container prices and leasing rates. The poll also found that 44% of the shipping and container trading companies research and then analyse the procured data daily. This increases the manual workload on the professionals in the industry. Insights will solve this problem by giving access to real-time data and automate the process.

"Data driven decision making is still a struggle when it comes to operational management in container logistics. Especially during these times where there are many factors changing the demand and supply dynamics in supply chains across global economies. With a mission to simplify the logistics of global trade, Container xChange aims to solve the day-to-day struggles of container logistics professionals when it comes to sourcing market prices of containers for trading and leasing." said Dr. Johannes Schlingmeier, co-founder and CEO of Container xChange.

"Most freight forwarders and container traders rely on their own experience or advice coming from established partnerships when judging business opportunities or exploring a new market. We are making the container trading and leasing data accessible so industry participants can combine industry experience with the latest facts and forecasts to make better business decisions." Further added Schlingmeier.

xChange Insights enables logistics companies to see and compare current container prices and SOC leasing rates in 130 locations around the globe, learn about price development for up to 2 years and make data-informed decisions. For example, whether it's a good time to buy, sell or lease containers and what are the most lucrative cities for trading and leasing deals. The platform also highlights the latest trends, relevant news, and provides guidance on main markets.

"'To address the container logistics market transparency issue and provide objective market data, we collect and analyse data from various sources: Container xChange marketplaces, container sellers and shipping lines. We then process this information and share it in a much more simplified form with our customers. We also plan to integrate even more data types and sources to further support our clients in their day to day operations." adds Dr. Schlingmeier.

Welcor Containers, a global container trading company based in Uruguay, South America was able to create market opportunities using xChange Insights for its business. Talking about this, Bruno Kent, Head of Logistics, Welcor Containers said, "xChange Insights help us to enter the European trading market with confidence. We use Insights every day to check container prices and supply availability across Europe!"

About Container xChange

Container xChange is a technology company that offers a container trading and leasing platform, payment infrastructure and efficient operating systems to container logistic companies worldwide. Covering the entire transaction process of shipping containers starting with finding new partners to tracking containers and managing payments, xChange makes using 3rd party equipment as easy as booking a hotel. We are on a mission to simplify the logistics of global trade.

Being one of the top ten logistics tech companies globally, xChange is fundamentally transforming thousands of processes involved in moving containers globally. xChange is trusted by more than 1000 container logistics companies including Kuehne+Nagel, Seaco or Sarjak that use our neutral online platform to remove friction and create economic opportunity.

