Contact Centers Focus on Omnichannel Excellence to Drive Greater Customer and Agent Satisfaction

Omnichannel helps businesses improve the agent and customer experience while lowering costs and delivering a solid return on investment, finds Frost & Sullivan

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the growing acknowledgment that agent experience and customer experience are deeply entwined, contact centers are offering omnichannel experiences to the customer and agent. This evolution of the definition of omnichannel has spawned developments in mobile engagement, process automation, guided experience, and enhanced knowledge management. Companies are increasingly infusing new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, to integrate channels and applications to create seamless customer journeys and reduce customer effort. Meanwhile, the data generated through these customer journeys is harnessed to provide immediate customer feedback and obtain insights to further refine the customer experience.

Frost & Sullivan's latest eBook, Omnichannel Customer Engagement Has Changed—Has Your Contact Center Platform Evolved With It?, discusses the challenges and benefits of creating an omnichannel customer experience. It explores the technologies that organizations need to invest in to drive exceptional customer and agent experiences and the value of proactively achieving compliance targets.

To download the complimentary eBook, please visit: http://frost.ly/5ci

"The seamless integration that omnichannel fosters has immense, diverse benefits for an organization," observed Nancy Jamison, ICT | Industry Director at Frost & Sullivan. "It enables a unified customer engagement across channels, fostering deeper relationships and upsell opportunities. By helping agents truly understand what is happening with each customer interaction, it allows them to better align customer outcomes with business goals. Furthermore, it enables them to more easily add channels as they are needed or invented."

"LiveVox, with its purpose-built cloud contact center platform, helps businesses address the twin challenges of improving the agent and customer experience while lowering costs and delivering a solid return on investment," noted Louis Summe, CEO at LiveVox. "Our Unified CRM has a built-in contact manager capability that enables better control of the conversation. The unified customer profiles automatically centralize all interactions across all channels and account information in a single location, aiding seamless information flows among channels."

Omnichannel encompasses every aspect of customer interactions. In addition to delivering more accurate and insightful quality management and compliance processes, it can also help deliver measurable benefits, including:

Reducing average handle time (AHT) by eliminating friction in the customer journey, as information and context flow with the customer from self-serve channels to the agent.

by eliminating friction in the customer journey, as information and context flow with the customer from self-serve channels to the agent. Increasing first-contact resolution (FCR) by assisting customers with more information-rich, self-service channels and providing agents with more insights and information.

by assisting customers with more information-rich, self-service channels and providing agents with more insights and information. Increased customer satisfaction (CSAT) by more quickly handling interactions by agents with the right tools to assist customers.

by more quickly handling interactions by agents with the right tools to assist customers. Lowering the total cost of ownership (TCO) by realizing the benefits of reducing customer effort and enhancing agent performance.

