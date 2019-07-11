Contact Center Software Market to Reach US$ 48,010.0 Mn by 2026, Exhibiting a CAGR of 14.62%. - Rise in Omnichannel Communication Likely to Propel Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights

Key Companies Covered in the Contact Center Software Market Research Report are Genesys, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Avaya, Inc., Mitel Corporation, Enghouse Interactive, Inc., Nice Systems Ltd, Cisco Systems, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, NEC Corporation, Five9, Inc., and other prominent market players.

PUNE, India, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Contact Center Software Market is likely to gain momentum from a rise in the omnichannel communication. Recently, Fortune Business Insights has published a report, titled "Contact Center Software Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026". As per the report, in 2018, the global Contact Center Software Market was valued at US$ 16,750.7 Mn. The market is expected to progress at an astounding CAGR of 14.62% and reach US$ 48,010.0 Mn by the end of 2026. The report also states that demand for contact centres is increasing day by day. This is anticipated to be one of the major drivers for the growth of the global Contact Center Software Market.

The report classifies the global Contact Center Software Market on the bases of deployment, organization size, component size, by vertical, and by geography. In terms of deployment, the market is further grouped into on-premise and cloud. On the bases of organization size, the market is classified into small, medium, and large enterprises. By component, the market is segmented into solutions and services.

Redefined Content Value Likely to Boost the Growth of the Global Market

Contact centres are used to manage customer service, telemarketing, accounting, debt collection, and other associated operations. They are often operated by external businesses. Recently, numerous efficient channels of communications are available for usage. This has resulted in the evolution of customer preferences and redefined content value. All these factors are projected to increase the adoption of contact centre software solutions across the globe. Furthermore, competition has also increased in the market. This has caused the organizations to retain a coherent and stable relationship with the customers and safeguard customer loyalty.

Constant Research and Development on Applications of Contact Centre Software to Lead North America

The global contact centre software is geographically divided into Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America, and Asia Pacific. Amongst these, North America is projected to dominate the global Contact Center Software Market during the forecast period. This will occur because there are several renowned and strong market players that exist in the U.S. These companies are constantly working on the application of contact centre software systems in the private and public organizations. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is anticipated to witness notable growth due to the investments of the small and medium organizations. They are investing to increase the adoption of cloud-based and technologically advanced software solutions for contact centres. Developing countries such as, India and China, in Asia Pacific are projected to hold considerable portions of the global Contact Center Software Market during the forecast period. Advancements in technology is predicted to favor growth of these two countries.

Genesys, 8x8, Inc., and Other Key Players Focus on Strategic Acquisitions and Service Launches to Strengthen their Position

8x8, Inc., a renowned provider of customer engagement solutions and cloud communications, headquartered in the U.S.A., announced the launch of their complete cloud contact centre solution in June 2019. The contact centre provides standalone solutions that include omnichannel, customer journey analytics, ACD, speech analytics, dialer, IVR, quality management, reporting, and surveys under a single platform. Their contact centre is the only existing product in the market that provides a bank for every agent which in turn, gives rise to saving opportunities.

Earlier, in April 2019, Genesys, a seller of call centre technology and customer experience, based in California, declared that it has integrated its three customer experience platforms, namely, PureConnect, PureCloud, and PureEngage with Google cloud contact centre AI. Genesys is one of the first companies to conduct an integration process with Google cloud contact centre AI. It will aid numerous companies to leverage this particular technology through its programs.

