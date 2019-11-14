Consumers Embrace Innovative CBD-Based Products

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Most people generally associate cannabis with smoking, however, the infused edible and beverage industry has become one of the fastest-growing market segments in the industry. Typically, cannabis-infused products are created using an extract that is mixed into the product. For instance, producers use solvents such as heat and pressure or CO2 to extract oil from dried cannabis flowers. Afterward, the extracted oil can be used as a baking ingredient in edibles. On the other hand, beverages can also use oil, even though some producers prefer to use activated, ground cannabis or tinctures. As such, a variety of beverage producers are now even infusing CBD and THC into sodas, tea, functional drinks, and even alcohol. Overall, the THC content in infused beverages can range anywhere from minuscule doses of 2.5 milligrams to as much as 100 milligrams per container. The smaller dosage of THC, along with a mixture of CBD, can be used for health and wellness purposes. However, a higher and more concentrated dosage can cause mind-altering effects and would be geared more towards frequent recreational users. And with the rapid growth of the infused beverage market, many large corporations are beginning to explore opportunities within the market. Generally, as consumer preferences continue to change, beverage producers are required to adapt in order to thrive among their competition. And with the increasing popularity of cannabis beverages, many traditional companies are looking to expand their portfolios by adding a cannabis-based operation. Furthermore, current statistics have signaled that alcohol and sugary beverage consumption rates are declining as consumers are notably shifting towards healthier alternatives. In particular, CBD-infused beverages are highly popular because they do not cause psychoactive effects but offer a therapeutic effect instead. To note, according to data compiled by Arcview Market Research and BDS Analytics, the North American consumer spending on cannabis-infused foods and drinks reached USD 1.5 Billion in 2018. And by 2022, the two firms suggest that edible sales are on track to reach USD 4.1 Billion. Smart Decision, Inc. (OTC: SDEC), The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTC: SPRWF) (TSX: FIRE), Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTC: CBWTF) (TSX-V: XLY), United Cannabis Corporation (OTC: CNAB), Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC: MCOA)

Notably, full-spectrum CBD oils have become widely popular in recent months. Many consumers prefer full-spectrum CBD beverages because they include pure CBD as well as the beneficial nutrients found within hemp's cannabinoids and terpenes. Full-spectrum CBD provides consumers with protein, fiber, and essential fatty acids. The oil also contains all 20 amino acids, including the nine essential amino acids that the human body processes on its own. Additionally, the oil is also considered an ideal source of Omega 3 and Omega 6. Omega 3 plays a vital role in creating hormones that regulate inflammation as well as the contractions and relaxation of arteries. They also lower your triglyceride levels in the blood to reduce the chances of suffering from heart disease and stroke. Additionally, full-spectrum CBD oil also contains a wide range of vitamins in addition to minerals. The oil is also known to contain vitamins such as A, C, E, and B complex. Vitamin A plays a critical role in the growth and development of the heart, lungs, kidneys, and other organs. Vitamin A is also an antioxidant, so it helps protect cells from the damage of free radicals. Similarly, Vitamin C and Vitamin E are also powerful antioxidants that boost the body's immune functions to prevent certain medical conditions. Moreover, B Complex Vitamins help boost the immune system, create red blood cells, and produce sex and stress-related hormones. Overall, the diverse and versatile uses of CBD oil help to further highlight the health benefits associated with the compound. However, in order for CBD to become an approved medicinal treatment, government agencies require large-scale, positive clinical trials. As such, medical institutions and researchers are continuing their studies to understand the efficacy of cannabis and its derivatives. "The research is emerging to support the use of CBD for numerous conditions, as well as looking closely at safety, side effects, and long-term effects. There are some valid concerns about long-term use that must be tested before CBD can be recommended for other diseases. As one approach to pain management, it is seen as an alternative option to the addicting narcotics. The use of CBD oil might complement a medical approach to treating physical and mental diseases," said Debra Rose Wilson, PhD, MSN, RN, IBCLC, AHN-BC, CHT.

Smart Decision, Inc. (OTC: SDEC) today announced that, "it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Unique Foods Co., a visionary in the CBD space.

'We're excited to have the opportunity to work with Unique Foods Co. Their operations and CBD manufacturing process are both unique and truly impressive. Hemp Americana's CEO, Sal Rosillo, is a visionary in both the Cannabis and CBD space. CBDSmartDecision.com will be the first company that Unique Foods Co. grants permission to recommend their product range on the affiliate level. We expect Unique Foods Co. products to provide our company with a steady commission base for years to come. We encourage potential customers to view their products on our site in the near future: https://cbdsmartdecision.com', said Adam Green, CEO of Smart Decision, Inc.

Terms of the deal are not being disclosed at this time.

In a newly released report from Brightfield, the company is calling for year-over-year CBD product sales growth in the United States of 706% in 2019 to around $5 billion and sales of $23.7 billion by 2023. Growing CBD revenue from about $620 million 2018 to $23.7 billion by 2023 works out to… a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 107%.

About Smart Decision Inc.

Smart Decision Inc. has researched and is developing algorithms for the consumer and business LED Lighting and CBD markets. With their patent-pending "Smart Decision" algorithms, the confusion of selecting the right product(s), whether for LED or CBD, will be significantly reduced. Ultimately, Smart Decision Inc. believes that selecting the right product the first time, dramatically cuts down on product returns and creates of positive purchasing experience for the consumer."

For our latest "Buzz on the Street" Show featuring Smart Decision, Inc. recent corporate news, please head over to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WgTMIHvBTu8

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCQX: SPRWF) (TSX: FIRE) is a global diversified portfolio of distinct cannabis companies, products and brands. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. recently announced that Blissco Cannabis Corp., Supreme Cannabis' premium wellness brand and a multi-licensed processor and distributor, had received licensing approval from Health Canada for the sale of cannabis oils from its facility in Langley, British Columbia. The cannabis oil sales license granted by Health Canada allows Blissco to sell full spectrum cannabidiol (CBD) oil products. As previously announced, Supreme Cannabis closed its acquisition of Blissco in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The Company has since integrated, focused and advanced Blissco's business, initiating construction on a large-scale ethanol based extraction lab to expand upon Blissco's existing CO2-based extraction capability. By the end of calendar year 2019, Supreme Cannabis expects that the Facility will have the capacity to produce over 7,000,000 tincture bottles annually. Supreme Cannabis also expects the Blissco brand to meaningfully contribute to projected revenue in fiscal 2020. "With the receipt of the License and expanded extraction capacity, Blissco will be positioned to address the growing unmet demand for high-quality CBD oil products across Canada," said Navdeep Dhaliwal, Chief Executive Officer of Supreme Cannabis. "Blissco's legacy of premium whole flower products established a brand that represents quality and authenticity to wellness consumers. For over a year, Blissco's team developed advanced oil processing and formulation capabilities based on the same ethos. Consumers will soon be able to experience high-quality CBD oil products from a premium wellness brand they have come to trust. The team at Blissco has developed sophisticated expertise and diligently executed against ambitious business objectives, their hard work and vision has led to this significant milestone."

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCQX: CBWTF) (TSX-V: XLY) is an international cannabis company dedicated to bringing innovative, effective, and high-quality cannabis products to the medical, wellness and adult-use markets. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc., together with its strategic partner, Atlantic Cultivation, recently announced that it had entered into a comprehensive supply, development and retail agreement with the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador. The agreement marks a significant milestone in the establishment of Auxly's presence in Atlantic Canada. Under the terms of the agreement, Atlantic will be eligible to apply to operate five new retail locations in the province. Site scouting is currently underway and Atlantic plans to open its first retail store by Q1 2020. Additionally, Auxly will supply to the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador up to 50 kg of dried flower (or equivalent derived products) in 2019, up to an additional 1,000 kg in 2020 and an option for up to another 1,000 kg in 2021. Hugo Alves, Chief Executive Officer of Auxly, added: "We are excited to continue to build on our partnership with Atlantic and reinforce our commitment to Atlantic Canada, where we are building meaningful cannabis businesses that have a positive impact on the region. We look forward to delivering high quality cannabis products and ultimately exceptional in-store experiences to the Newfoundland and Labrador community."

United Cannabis Corporation (OTCQB: CNAB) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the advancement of cannabinoids for medical applications and is building a platform for designing targeted therapies to increase the quality of life for patients around the world. United Cannabis Corporation recently announced that it had initiated extraction services at its majority-owned processing plant in McMinnville, Tennessee. Located in central Tennessee, the McMinnville operation is currently processing industrial hemp for CBD-rich distillates, oils and isolates for further processing. Fibrous bi-products generated during processing will also be collected for sale to a wide range of industrial manufacturing customers. Longer-term, the Facility will also offer purification, testing and processing services, as well as packaging, fulfillment, and secure storage capabilities. Earnest Blackmon, Chief Executive Officer of United Cannabis, added, "The booming consumer demand for CBD products is driving demand for high-quality hemp extractions, like those produced by United Cannabis. We're meeting that demand by expanding our capacity in high-yield hemp farming states like Tennessee where our services provide farmers with a competitive advantage in the raw material supply chain. Similar launches are on the way in South Carolina, Illinois and New York."

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCQB: MCOA) is a corporation that participates in product research and development of legal hemp-based consumer products under the brand name "hempSMART™" that targets general health and well-being and an affiliate marketing program to promote and sell its legal hemp-based consumer products containing CBD. Marijuana Company of America, Inc. recently announced that the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, hempSMART™, Inc., has entered into a CBD beverage product supply agreement with MCTC Holdings, Inc. (OTC: MCTCD) (OTC: MCTC). hempSMART™ will market MCTC's powdered drink mixes and other CBD edibles online and via hempSMART's network marketing partners. The products, which are branded under the trademarks: Hemp You Can Feel™, will be based on the MCTC's patent pending cannabinoid infusion technologies that offer high bioavailability of cannabinoids. Trevor Muehlfelder, Chief Operating Officer of hempSMART™ commented, "Over the past few quarters we have gained traction with our products here in the U.S. and in our new European markets. These new products, which are based on unique and highly bioactive infusion technologies, fit well within our product line. We are looking forward to rolling out these products across our marketing channels."

