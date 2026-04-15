Consumer Genius Enters the UK Market with Performance-Based Lead Generation in Personal Loans, Life Insurance and Solar

The North American lead generation specialist launches UK operations, connecting British consumers with regulated brokers, lenders and solar installers across three verticals — at no cost to the consumer and no advice given.

LONDON, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Genius Inc. (CGI), a performance marketing and lead generation company ranked among North America's fastest-growing businesses, today announces the formal launch of its United Kingdom operations through its subsidiary, Consumer Genius Limited. The company provides performance-based digital lead generation across personal loans, life insurance, and solar, connecting UK consumers with authorised brokers, lenders, and installers. Consumer Genius Limited operates as a lead generator and credit broker only — it does not provide financial advice or make any credit, insurance, or product recommendations.

"Our role is to make the right connection at the right moment. What happens next belongs entirely to the regulated professional on the other side of that introduction — and that is exactly how it should be."

— Paul Hadzoglou, President, Consumer Genius

The UK launch follows several years of preparation and beta testing. CGI brings to the UK the same performance-based model that has driven its North American growth, where over 60,000 consumers per month engage with its platforms generating more than $2 billion in application volume annually. In personal loans, leads are passed in real time to authorised credit brokers and lenders. For life insurance, enquiries go directly to FCA-authorised brokers who carry full responsibility for advice and product recommendation. In solar, CGI connects homeowners considering panel installation with qualified installers. Across all three verticals, Consumer Genius's role is limited to identifying consumer intent and facilitating a warm, timely introduction to the regulated professional.

A performance model built for UK partners

Consumer Genius is actively seeking UK-based Life insurance broker, Personal Loan lender, and solar installation partners. Partners pay exclusively on a cost-per-lead (CPL) or cost-per-call (CPC) basis — no retainers, no minimum commitments, and no payment for unverified enquiries. CGI uses AI-driven targeting to generate high-intent leads, improving downstream conversion for partners.

Regulatory Note

UK operations are conducted through Consumer Genius Limited, a UK registered company and subsidiary of Consumer Genius Inc. Consumer Genius Limited operates as a lead generator and credit broker in the United Kingdom. It does not provide financial advice or insurance advice, and does not make recommendations regarding specific financial products or services. Consumers who submit an enquiry through a Consumer Genius platform will be contacted by an authorised and regulated third-party broker or lender. Consumer Genius Limited is not responsible for the advice, products, or services provided by those third parties. All regulated activities are carried out exclusively by FCA-authorised firms.

About Consumer Genius Inc.

Consumer Genius Inc. is a performance marketing and lead generation company headquartered in Calgary, Canada, with operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. UK operations are conducted through Consumer Genius Limited, a UK registered subsidiary. Ranked among Canada's Top Growing Companies by The Globe and Mail with three-year revenue growth of 141%, and named in the Financial Times Fastest Growing Companies in America, CGI connects over 60,000 consumers per month with financial service providers and home energy installers through its owned and operated digital platforms. The company charges partners exclusively on a cost-per-lead and cost-per-call basis. For more information or to enquire about UK partnership opportunities, visit www.consumergenius.com.

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