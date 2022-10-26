Consumer Drones Market to Cross $11,662.6 Million Value by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research study published by P&S Intelligence, in 2021, the global consumer drones market was worth around $3,522.60 million, which is set to touch $11,662.60 million, progressing at a 14.2% CAGR from 2021 to 2030. The growing demand for such platforms for recreational and commercial activities is the key reason behind this.

Additionally, manufacturers are automating drone operations with AI. Deep learning algorithms and other ML techniques are being integrated into consumer-focused UAVs to offer them self-navigating capability. A Wi-Fi remote controller is used to operate these drones, so they can travel outside the controller's line of sight.

Important Points in Consumer Drones Market Report

Modern drones are equipped with advanced technology, including LiDAR and inertial sensors, which enable them to provide high-quality images and positional data. They are used extensively to examine the vital facilities at renewable energy plants.





The multi-rotor category accounts for the largest share of the market. These UAVs are required for aerial videography and photography since they offer the advantage of vertical launch and landing, which is not feasible with other models.





Lightweight drones are becoming increasingly popular, which helped the hobbyist category generate over 68% of the revenue for UAV firms in 2021. Some hobbyist drones can fly without continual human control, due to the adoption of autonomous flying technologies.





The usage of drones in delivery services is inevitable as the demand for them rises over the coming years. To extract operational benefits and financial success, businesses must continuously engage in drone delivery programs and enable technical improvements.





Consumer drones are frequently used in agriculture to monitor plants and animals, control irrigation, maximize fertilizer use, and assess the effects of pesticides and nutrients on seedlings.





Additionally, using UAVs reduces the need for human involvement, which can reduce time and expenses. Additionally, these airborne platforms can support improved data analytics, which enables businesses to produce interactive 3D models and maps.

Why Is North America Dominant Market for Consumer Drones?

Due to the high consumer awareness of drones, North America holds a 38% market share. Additionally, the use of these airborne devices has grown in the North American region due to the development of cutting-edge technology that makes flying drones safer, including geofencing and collision avoidance.

Similarly, because of China, Japan, and India's increasing demand for UAVs, the APAC region is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 15% in the coming years. The Chinese government has started various drone purchase subsidy schemes to encourage the development of technical abilities in industrial sectors.

