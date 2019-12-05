Consulting magazine names two EY Leaders as Global Leaders in Consulting

- Influence with boards and C-levels, and execution in strategy consulting

LONDON, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Consulting magazine has named Amy Brachio, EY Global Advisory Risk and Performance Improvement Leader and Reto Isenegger, EY Global Advisory Strategy Services Leader, as Global Leaders in Consulting for 2019. Amy and Reto were recognized in the categories of "Excellence in Influence" and "Excellence in Execution," respectively.

Consulting magazine's Global Leaders in Consulting annual award recognizes consultants worldwide who display outstanding leadership qualities and exert extraordinary influence in their organizations, for clients and over the entire consulting profession. The awards, launched in 2017, recognize and highlight the impact that these industry leaders have had worldwide.

Amy Brachio, EY Global Risk & Performance Improvement Leader, says:

"I am delighted to receive the Global Leaders in Consulting award. I share this with the diverse group of individuals with whom I work – EY teams across the globe, EY clients and my colleagues – and of course all the people who have supported me throughout my career. With the rapid pace of change, data and emerging technology at the core of this Transformative Age, it is truly satisfying to see the positive impact EY teams are having on clients and across society."

Amy leads the EY Global Risk and Performance Improvement practices in Advisory. Amy has more than 20 years of experience helping large, diversified organizations manage risk. Her experience lies in advising clients on topics that are critical to boards and C-suite executives, including leading practices in risk management and enterprise transformation. Amy is also leading work with EY clients to drive confidence in achieving strategic objectives and maintaining stakeholder trust.

Reto leads EY Global Advisory Strategy Services across all industries. He has more than 25 years of experience in strategy development and strategic transformation – both in line management and consulting. Reto joined EY in 2016 with a vision to combine a classical approach to strategy consulting with a strong focus on business innovation and purpose to better help clients navigate through uncertain times. His knowledge spans advising corporates and governments on how to manage the duality dilemma: simultaneously help optimizing performance today while laying the foundations for long-term value.

Reto Isenegger, EY Global Advisory Strategy Services Leader, says:

"I am pleased that Consulting magazine has named me as a Global Leader in Consulting. My team and I work with clients around the world to help them enhance their businesses through innovation and digital transformation in this highly competitive world. Our focus on helping clients navigate the challenges, opportunities and ethics behind strategic transformation and technology is key to the growth of EY Advisory."

Norman Lonergan, EY Global Vice Chair – Advisory, says:

"It is a testament to EY that two EY leaders have been named as Global Leaders in Consulting. Both Amy and Reto have been instrumental in helping to align the EY strategy to help clients adopt and manage disruptive technologies on both strategic and technical levels – provided through EY Trust by Design and Transformation programs."

