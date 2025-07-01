Constructor Named 'Most Disruptive Retail Technology' in 2025 Retail Systems Awards

Award recognises Constructor's excellence and innovation in ecommerce product discovery — improving shopper experiences and driving retail results

LONDON, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Constructor, the leading AI-powered search and product discovery platform for enterprise ecommerce companies, has been named "Most Disruptive Retail Technology" in the 2025 Retail Systems Awards. This programme, hosted by UK publication Retail Systems — an authority on the biggest trends in retail technology — celebrates excellence and innovation in the retail sector.

Leading UK and European retailers, including The Very Group, Benuta, Monica Vinader, White Stuff, Cromwell and more, along with ecommerce companies across the globe, rely on Constructor to power online search and product discovery. With more than 1 in 3 UK shoppers (34%) expressing frustration that their favourite retail site treats them like a total stranger, Constructor's AI platform personalises the shopper journey — helping customers find what they need and love — while also optimising for key retail metrics, including revenue, conversions and basket size.

Meeting shopper expectations and retailer goals

In addition to winning "Most Disruptive Retail Technology," Constructor — in its first year entering the Retail Systems Awards — was also a finalist for "Ecommerce Solution of the Year" and "Ecommerce Technology Vendor of the Year." These honours recognise technologies that improve online shopping experiences and drive measurable results for retailers — a balance Constructor's platform is purpose-built to deliver.

"It is with great pride and pleasure that I congratulate all the winners at the 2025 Retail Systems Awards," said Jonathan Easton, Retail Systems editor. "The level of innovation showcased this year has been truly outstanding, reflecting a dynamic and forward-thinking retail landscape. From Constructor's win for 'Most Disruptive Retail Technology' to other standout achievements across categories like 'Sustainable Retail,' 'Omnichannel Solution' and 'Customer Experience Innovation,' each winner has demonstrated a remarkable commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering impactful solutions. These achievements highlight the pivotal role technology plays in shaping the future of retail, and Retail Systems is proud to celebrate this groundbreaking work."

How Constructor is changing the game

With a relentless focus on driving meaningful outcomes for retailers, Constructor continues to disrupt the retail landscape, with innovations including:

AI Shopping Agent (ASA), a conversational product discovery tool that supports full-sentence, natural-language queries (e.g., "I'm heading to Glastonbury next month; what should I wear to the concert?"). Recommendations make sense, are in-stock and are personalised. Brands using ASA have reported a 10% increase in website revenue, 6% increase in search conversions, 7% increase in clicks and more — with one home and décor retailer seeing a 206% higher add-to-basket rate and 232% increase in revenue among shoppers using ASA on product detail pages.





, helping retailers better monetise their digital spaces without compromising shopper experience. Constructor uniquely powers both organic and sponsored placements, intelligently deciding what to show where. With sponsored listings personalised for each shopper, ads feel useful — not disruptive — helping advertisers reach high-intent audiences while retailers maximise revenue. Early adopter home24, a leading European home and living ecommerce company, projects a seven-figure increase in ad revenue within a year, without sacrificing organic performance. Constructor's holistic platform, driving personalisation across search, browse, product recommendations, landing pages, product finder quizzes, ASA results, on-site retail media ads, and more. With Constructor powering 250 billion shopper interactions last year, each experience on a shopper's journey informs the next — deepening engagement and improving ROI.

From innovation to impact

"We're honoured to be recognised by Retail Systems and especially proud of the results we're helping our customers achieve," said Bernd Maehrlein, VP of EMEA, Constructor. "Supporting business in the UK and Continental Europe, as well as the broader EMEA market, is a priority for us — with retailers here facing rising shopper expectations, stronger competition, and growing pressure to drive both revenue and loyalty. With our AI-powered technology and exceptional team, we're committed to helping retailers meet those challenges — and turn them into opportunities for growth."

Constructor's win in the Retail Systems Awards follows other recent recognition in Europe and beyond. Constructor is a current finalist in this year's People in Retail Awards ("Retail Partner of the Year"), organised by UK publication The Retail Bulletin, and a finalist in the Germany-based K5 Commerce Awards ("Innovative Tech Tools" and "Sales and Marketing" categories). Earlier this year, Fast Company named Constructor the #10 company in the world for retail innovation.

In addition, Constructor was named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Search and Product Discovery.1

To learn more about how Constructor helps retailers drive revenue, improve product discovery, and create shopper journeys that convert, please visit https://constructor.com/customers.

About Constructor

Constructor is the only search and product discovery platform tailor-made for enterprise ecommerce where conversions matter. Constructor's AI-first solutions make it easier for shoppers to discover products they want to buy and for ecommerce teams to deliver personalised experiences in real time that drive impressive results. Optimising specifically for ecommerce metrics like revenue, conversion rate and profit, Constructor generates consistent $10M+ lifts for some of the biggest brands in ecommerce, such as Sephora, Petco, The Very Group, home24 and Cromwell. For more, visit: constructor.com

