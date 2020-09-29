Construction of 19 production facilities with combined investment of 15.83 billion yuan kicks off in China's Changzhou National Hi-Tech District

CHANGZHOU, China, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 26, China's Changzhou National Hi-Tech District (CND) held the ground-breaking ceremony for this year's third batch of key projects and the commencement ceremony for the Xinchuang project. Construction of 19 new production facilities with a combined investment of 15.83 billion yuan, including 8 municipal-level projects and 11 regional-level projects, started on the same day. With a focus on photovoltaics (PV) and smart energy, carbon fibers and composites, renewable fuels-powered vehicles and automotive parts, new medicines and medical equipment, next-generation IT as well as modern services, alongside the application of new scientific and technological achievements and new technologies as defined under the Chinese government's "Three New" economy initiative, the projects are expected to provide new impetus to the future development of the district. Construction work on 184 of this year's 191 projects, 96.3 percent of the total, has begun.