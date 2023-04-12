Construction Mats Market to Reach $2.1 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 4.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The construction industry's continuous expansion is anticipated to drive the growth of the global construction mats market.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Construction mats market by Type (Composite Mats, Wood and Metal Mats), by Connection (Linked, Locked), by Application (Temporary Road Ways, Working Platform): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global construction mats industry generated $1.3 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to generate $2.1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Prime determinants of growth

The construction industry's continuous expansion is anticipated to drive the growth of the global construction mats market. However, the rental business for mats dissuades businesses from buying new mats, which is impeding the overall sales of construction mats. As a result, the market growth is being hindered. Nevertheless, the emergence of eco-friendly products in the market presents an opportunity for construction mats manufacturers to expand and pursue lucrative prospects during the forecast period.



Download Free Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/74901

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $1.3 Billion Market Size in 2031 $2.1 Billion CAGR 4.6 % No. of Pages in Report 210 Segments covered Type, Connection, Application, and Region. Drivers Growth of the construction industry. Rise in demand from the emerging countries Opportunities Availability of environment friendly product Restraints Rental mat service hampers the sales of construction mats.

Covid-19 Scenario

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent global lockdowns, the construction mats market faced a downturn.

However, as the global situation started ameliorating, the demand for construction mats was restored back. This, in turn, presented various growth opportunities for companies operating in the construction mats market.

The wood and metal mats segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the wood and metal mats segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global construction mats market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as rising urbanization is increasing the demand for construction mats in the building construction application. However, the composite mats segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. This is because composite material offers advanced properties that increase the strength of the mats.

The locked segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on connection, the locked segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global construction mats market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for temporary road applications at construction sites such as building, dam, bridge and other sites. However, the linked segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031, owing to its simplicity to use for temporary roads and working platforms.



Buy This Research Report (210 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures):

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/d347f5be7975ed239a573fa1396221a2

The temporary roadways segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on application, the temporary roadways segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global construction mats market revenue, owing to rising urbanization increasing the demand of construction mats for building construction applications. However, the working platform segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is owing to a rise in the demand for the stable working platform for industrial machines.

Europe to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global construction mats market revenue, owing to the increasing industrial expansion and demand for construction mats for the stable working platform. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, due to the rapid urbanization in developing countries such as Latin America, Middle East, and others in the region.



Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/74901

Leading Market Players: -

Calumet Harbor Lumber

Garnett Wood Products

Greatmats Corp.

Groundtrax Systems Ltd.

Lodax

Newpark Resources, Inc

Quality Mat Company

Signature Systems Group, LLC

Tangyin Sanyou Engineering Plastic Co., Ltd.

W. W. Grainger, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global construction mats market. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Construction Mats Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Global flooring market is projected to reach $558.2 billion by 2031.

Global wood-based panel market is projected to reach $354.9 billion by 2031.



Global cementitious flooring market is projected to reach $2 billion by 2031.

Composite decking and railing market is expected to reach $9,185.5 million by 2030.

Global outdoor flooring market is projected to reach $22,070.0 million by 2027.

Flooring Wood Panels Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027

Laminate Flooring Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact Us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/construction-and-manufacturing

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/3950895/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research