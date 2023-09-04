Construction Industry's Top Trending Markets - By The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per The Business Research Company's analysis, the global construction market is poised for substantial growth, with projections indicating it will reach $19,519.26 billion by 2027, exhibiting a commendable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. This growth is notably driven by the burgeoning construction activities in emerging markets, where urbanization, infrastructure development, and housing needs are on the rise.

As the construction sector continues to evolve, insights and market intelligence become invaluable. In this context, reports from The Business Research Company (TBRC) offer significant assistance.

TBRC's construction industry reports provide a comprehensive understanding of market trends, key players, and market dynamics, offering stakeholders the crucial information needed to make informed decisions, seize opportunities, and navigate the ever-evolving landscape of the global construction market.

Explore The Business Research Company's top eleven market reports in the construction industry:

1. Single-Family Housing Green Buildings Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/single-family-housing-green-buildings-global-market-report

The global market for green buildings in the single-family housing sector is projected to reach $240.19 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. This growth can be attributed to increased consumer interest in single-family residential green buildings.

2. Hearth Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hearth-global-market-report

The hearth market is anticipated to expand to $14.51 billion by 2027, with a 3.0% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The rising adoption of hearths, especially in regions with harshly cold climates, is poised to propel the growth of the hearth market.

3. Building Thermal Insulation Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/building-thermal-insulation-global-market-report

The building thermal insulation market is projected to reach $34.56 billion by 2027, with a 3.3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The upsurge in the construction of environmentally-friendly green buildings is poised to be a key driver for the building thermal insulation market's future growth.

4. Ceiling Tile Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ceiling-tile-global-market-report

The global ceiling tile market is anticipated to reach $12.1 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. This growth is largely attributed to the substantial increase in construction activity, which is playing a significant role in driving the ceiling tile market forward.

5. Cladding Systems Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cladding-systems-global-market-report

One prominent trend in the cladding systems market is the growing popularity of eco-preferred cladding materials. Within the cladding systems industry, companies are prioritizing the development of eco-preferred cladding materials as a strategy to increase their market share. The rising consumer awareness and concern for environmental sustainability are driving the increasing adoption of eco-preferred cladding systems. Timber cladding stands out as one of the favored environmentally friendly cladding materials.

6. Concrete Admixtures Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/concrete-admixtures-global-market-report

The global concrete admixtures market is projected to reach $18.82 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The surge in demand from the construction sector is anticipated to be a significant driver for the concrete admixture market's future growth.

7. Decorative Concrete Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/decorative-concrete-global-market-report

The decorative concrete market is being influenced by the emergence of 3D concrete printing technology. Also known as additive manufacturing technology, 3D concrete printing involves the fabrication of three-dimensional structures by layering material in a controlled manner using computer guidance. This innovative technology is predominantly employed for prototyping and producing intricately designed components with complex geometric shapes.

8. Exterior Wall Systems Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/exterior-wall-systems-global-market-report

The global market for exterior wall systems is projected to reach $333.56 billion by 2027, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. This growth is closely tied to the increasing demand for green buildings. Green construction and eco-friendly infrastructure play a pivotal role in reducing carbon emissions, energy consumption, and water usage, thereby driving the expansion of the exterior wall systems market.

9. Geosynthetics Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/geosynthetics-global-market-report

The geosynthetics market is anticipated to reach $16.98 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. This growth can be attributed to the expanding construction industry, which is playing a significant role in driving the geosynthetics market forward.

10. Green Building Materials Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/green-building-materials-global-market-report

The global green building materials market is on a promising trajectory, with projections indicating it will reach $435.08 billion by 2027, marked by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. This growth is strongly underpinned by the escalating demand for green buildings. As sustainability and environmental consciousness become increasingly paramount in the construction industry, the green building materials market is poised to flourish. The drive towards eco-friendly and energy-efficient structures is expected to be a key catalyst for the continued expansion of this market in the years ahead.

11. Roofing Underlayment Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/roofing-underlayment-global-market-report

The global roofing underlayment market is projected to reach $33.81 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. This growth is anticipated to be driven by increased construction activity in both the residential and non-residential sectors, making the roofing underlayment market a promising industry for the future.

SOURCE The Business Research Company