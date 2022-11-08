Construction Dumper Market to Reach $27.0 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 4.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in infrastructure, residential, and commercial construction activities and surge in demand for tunnels, bridges, and highways drive the growth of the global construction dumper market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Global Construction Dumper Market by Product type (Articulated, Rigid), by Fuel type (Gasoline, Diesel, CNG), by Application (Mining, Construction, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global construction dumper industry was estimated at $16.8 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $27 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an explicit analysis of the changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, competitive scenarios, and regional landscape.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Increase in infrastructure, residential, and commercial construction activities and surge in demand for tunnels, bridges, and highways drive the growth of the global construction dumper market. On the other hand, lack of skilled and qualified drivers impedes the growth to some extent. However, upsurge in government investments in several infrastructural projects has created lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic had a sheer negative impact on the global construction dumper market, especially during the initial phase, due to strict lockdown measures in the majority of countries.

Also, significant delay in the manufacturing and production of articulated as well as rigid construction dumpers used in construction, mining, and other applications aggravated the scenario even more.

However, as the global situation started moving back on track, the construction dumper market also recovered at a fast pace.

The construction segment to dominate by 2031-

Based on application, the construction segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global construction dumper market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Increase in government and private investments around the globe for infrastructure, residential and non-residential construction has increased the adoption of construction dumpers, thus driving the segment growth. The others segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 7.2% throughout the forecast period.

The articulated segment to maintain the lion's share-

Based on product type, the articulated segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global construction dumper market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. This is because articulated dump trucks allow the operator to drive with greater degree of precision and confidence. Simultaneously, the rigid segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031, due to surge in penetration of advanced technologies and development of sustainable products in the market.



The diesel segment garnered the major share in 2021-

By fuel type, the diesel segment contributed to the major share in 2021, generating nearly three-fourths of the global construction dumper market, and would maintain the lion's share throughout the forecast period. Low cost and wide-spread availability of diesel across the globe propel the segment growth. However, the CNG segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031. Rise in awareness of efficient clean burning fuels such as compressed natural gases is one of the key factors that drive the growth of the CNG segment.

Asia-Pacific to rule the roost-

By region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global construction dumper market. The same region is also expected to display the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The ongoing mining and construction development in China, Japan, and India drives the market growth.



Key players in the industry-

Caterpillar

John Deere

Komatsu

VOLVO

Parker

Bobcat

Hitachi

JCB

Podemcrane

Optimas GmbH

Atlas Copco

Ashok Leyland Ltd

BEML Ltd.

Liebherr Group

Mercedes-Benz

Kenworth

CNH

The report analyzes these key players in the global construction dumper market. These players have incorporated various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in assessing the operating segments, their business performance & product portfolio, and so on.

