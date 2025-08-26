Construction Chemicals Market is Estimated to Reach USD 83.1 Billion by 2032 | SkyQuest Technology Consulting

Advancements in construction technologies are driving the need for specialized chemicals. Two examples of cutting-edge building methods that require specific types of adhesives, coatings, and sealants with high bonding strengths and quick curing times are prefabrication and modular construction. These specialty chemicals ensure that construction processes are efficient, cost-effective, and meet the exacting standards required for modern buildings.

WESTFORD, Mass., Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyQuest Technology Consulting published a report, titled, 'Construction Chemicals Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2032', valued at USD 50.6 Billion in 2024. With a projected CAGR of 6.4% from 2025 to 2032, the market is expected to reach USD 83.1 Billion by the end of 2032. The demand for construction chemicals is rising in emerging economies, due to rapid urbanization and industrialization. Construction is on the rise in Asia, Latin America, and Africa due to population growth and the need for infrastructure development.

Construction Chemicals Market Dynamics

Global urbanization is driving large investments in the construction of homes, businesses, and factories in emerging economies such as those in Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Latin America. However, this massive demand for building materials is a result of larger state-sponsored infrastructure projects that include energy plants, smart cities, or even transportation systems.

Many nations have started enforcing stronger regulations pertaining to sustainable building practices and methods as environmental awareness has increased. Therefore, there is a growing need to produce construction chemicals that can help reduce waste, emissions, and energy use. There is an increased demand for environmentally friendly waterproofing solutions, plant-based glues, and paints with low volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

Recent Developments in Construction Chemicals Market

Sika invested in Giatec Scientific Inc., the first company to use artificial intelligence (AI) to evaluate concrete and opened new offices in Kazakhstan and Ecuador in June 2025 . Additionally, it agreed to collaborate with Sulzer to encourage the recycling of plastics in the building industry.

and in . Additionally, it agreed to collaborate with Sulzer to encourage the recycling of plastics in the building industry. To concentrate on its core business of specialized chemicals, Ashland sold its nutraceuticals division in November 2024 . To realign and expand its portfolio in the building additives industry, it also hired a new VP of strategy.

sold its nutraceuticals division in . To realign and expand its portfolio in the building additives industry, it also hired a new VP of strategy. Mapeflex MS 55, a hybrid adhesive and sealant with low volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and good flexibility, was introduced by MAPEI in April 2024 . It encourages environmentally friendly building methods and is designed for both residential and commercial use.

Major Challenges in Construction Chemicals Industry

Changes in the price of crude oil and disruptions in the supply chain can affect the cost of essential raw materials used to produce building chemicals, including petrochemicals, polymers, and specialty chemicals. The volatility may result in increased manufacturing costs for manufacturers, which would limit their ability to maintain competitive pricing and profit margins and, market expansion.

Strict environmental laws aimed at lowering emissions, hazardous waste, and the use of hazardous materials apply to the building chemicals sector. Manufacturers incur higher operating costs because of high R&D costs and modifications to the manufacturing process to satisfy regulatory requirements. Small businesses are particularly impacted because, the additional expenses imposed on them may prevent them from expanding or competing.

Competitive Landscape

There are many top companies fighting for market share through innovation in the fiercely competitive global construction chemicals market. Large global companies like BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, Sika AG, and Arkema are investing in research and development (R&D) to produce innovative products. To improve product portfolios and broaden geographic reach, the market also witnesses strategic alliances, mergers, and acquisitions. These events create a lively atmosphere that encourages development and eco-friendly building methods.

The major players in the Construction Chemicals industry include:

ACC Ltd ( India )

) JSW Group ( India )

) MAPEI S.p.A. ( Italy )

) Sika AG ( Switzerland )

) Ashland , Inc. ( United States )

, Inc. ( ) Arkema SA ( France )

) Evonik Industries ( Germany )

) Henkel AG & Co. KGaA ( Germany )

) Dow Chemical Company ( United States )

) Thermax Group ( India )

) Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA ( Brazil )

) Chembond Chemicals Limited ( India )

) Cera-Chem Pvt. Ltd. ( India )

) SWC Brother Company Limited ( Thailand )

) BASF SE ( Germany )

) RPM International Inc. ( United States )

) Standard Industries Ltd ( India )

Construction Chemicals Market Segmental Analysis

By concrete admixtures , superplasticizers are the most widely used kind of additive because they might make concrete stronger and easier to work with. They facilitate quicker and less water-intensive installation, and they are frequently utilized in the construction of infrastructure and tall buildings.

, superplasticizers are the most widely used kind of additive because they might make concrete stronger and easier to work with. They facilitate quicker and less water-intensive installation, and they are frequently utilized in the construction of infrastructure and tall buildings. By waterproofing chemicals , the most popular waterproofing material, particularly for residential and commercial roofs, is membrane. As they are robust and effective at keeping water out, they were the greatest option for long-term protection.

, the most popular waterproofing material, particularly for residential and commercial roofs, is membrane. As they are robust and effective at keeping water out, they were the greatest option for long-term protection. By protective coatings , as epoxy coatings are more effective at adhering to surfaces and withstanding chemicals, they are the most widely used option for protective coatings. In both industrial and maritime settings, they are frequently used to prevent rusting.

, as epoxy coatings are more effective at adhering to surfaces and withstanding chemicals, they are the most widely used option for protective coatings. In both industrial and maritime settings, they are frequently used to prevent rusting. By adhesives & sealants , polyurethane adhesives are the most widely used in this market due to their strength, flexibility, and moisture resistance. They are frequently employed for flooring, panel bonding, and structural tasks.

, polyurethane adhesives are the most widely used in this market due to their strength, flexibility, and moisture resistance. They are frequently employed for flooring, panel bonding, and structural tasks. By repair & rehabilitation , the most popular products for repairing and restoring things are mortars, particularly for patching and resurfacing damaged concrete. They are excellent for maintaining infrastructure because they are robust and simple to use.

, the most popular products for repairing and restoring things are mortars, particularly for patching and resurfacing damaged concrete. They are excellent for maintaining infrastructure because they are robust and simple to use. By industrial flooring , epoxy flooring is popular due to its strength, chemical resistance, and attractive appearance. It is frequently used in warehouses, factories, and other commercial settings where strong, clean surfaces are necessary.

, epoxy flooring is popular due to its strength, chemical resistance, and attractive appearance. It is frequently used in warehouses, factories, and other commercial settings where strong, clean surfaces are necessary. By asphalt additives, the most widely used asphalt additives, polymer modifiers, increased the flexibility and durability of asphalt. They improve the performance and durability of pavement, which is crucial for roads that see heavy traffic and inclement weather.

Regional Outlook

North America continued to dominate the market due to the demand for smart city initiatives, environmentally friendly building materials, and infrastructure upgrades. Particularly in the areas of repair and protective coatings, the US is a pioneer in innovative concepts.

Why the U.S. Construction Chemical Market is Thriving

Infrastructure Upgrades: Massive investments under the U.S. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act are spurring demand for high-performance admixtures, protective coatings, and asphalt additives.

Massive investments under the U.S. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act are spurring demand for high-performance admixtures, protective coatings, and asphalt additives. Green Building Momentum: Strict environmental regulations and the U.S. Green Building Council's LEED certifications are driving adoption of low-VOC adhesives, sealants, and eco-friendly waterproofing solutions .

Strict environmental regulations and the U.S. Green Building Council's LEED certifications are driving adoption of . Smart Cities & Industrial Growth: With cities embracing digitization and industries expanding, epoxy flooring and advanced admixtures are in high demand for commercial, industrial, and transportation projects.

With cities embracing digitization and industries expanding, epoxy flooring and advanced admixtures are in high demand for commercial, industrial, and transportation projects. Strong U.S. Player Base: Companies such as Ashland Inc., Dow Chemical Company, and RPM International Inc. are pioneering innovation in specialty chemicals and expanding their portfolios to meet sustainability goals.

Recent Developments in U.S.

Sika invested in AI-driven concrete evaluation via Giatec Scientific and entered new markets to strengthen supply chains.

invested in AI-driven concrete evaluation via Giatec Scientific and entered new markets to strengthen supply chains. Ashland Inc. (U.S.) restructured operations to focus on high-value specialty chemicals for the construction sector.

restructured operations to focus on high-value specialty chemicals for the construction sector. MAPEI launched Mapeflex MS 55, a low-VOC hybrid sealant supporting U.S. green construction standards.

Challenges to Watch

The U.S. construction chemicals industry faces raw material price volatility tied to crude oil markets and higher compliance costs due to EPA and OSHA regulations. However, ongoing demand for eco-friendly solutions and federal incentives for sustainable construction position the U.S. market for robust long-term growth.

With China, India, and Southeast Asia expanding rapidly and constructing new infrastructure, Asia-Pacific is the world's most significant market. Regional growth resulted from the increased demand for concrete admixtures and waterproofing chemicals.

