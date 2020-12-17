Constreet Partners and ECXX announce strategic partnership in asset tokenization, digitized securities and STO areas

SINGAPORE, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinstreet Partners ("Coinstreet"), an award-winning AI-powered global decentralized investment banking group, and ECXX, a regulated blockchain-based digital securities exchange in Singapore, have entered into a strategic partnership to bring in end-to-end services to security token offering ("STO") and secondary trading of digitized securities to institutional and accredited non-individual investors in the Singapore market.



The Coinstreet investment banking group has strategic investments and deep collaborations with licensed broker dealers in international financial centers including USA, United Kingdom, Germany, UAE, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Malaysia. They recently launched TADS Awards, the world's first international award for Tokenized Assets and Digitized Securities sectors ( www.TADSawards.org ).

ECXX operates a STO exchange ( ecxx.co ), that is integrated with MyInfo, the one-stop Singapore government identity platform. In addition being admitted as a Recognised Market Operator (RMO) by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to the Fintech Sandbox under the Recognised Market Operator (RMO) regime, ECXX has also applied for a license under the Payment Services Act and once approved, it will be the first exchange in Singapore to offer both digital payment tokens and digital securities under two different platforms.

Samson Lee, CEO and Founder of Coinstreet Partners said:

"Coinstreet has been focusing on structuring and primary market of digital assets in the international market. ECXX's vision is to be the world's leading digital asset exchange delivering trustable and secured digital asset trading services. We are very pleased to establish a strategic partnership with ECXX. It can allow us to vertically integrated our primary market services with regulated secondary trading venue in Singapore, which is a very important market for us."



Branson Lee, CEO of ECXX said :

"We see the digital assets space gaining massive traction and importance over the next few years. Our partnership with Coinstreet will be an important one as this space takes on a more globalised nature."

Terry Tan, Listing Director of ECXX said :

"Working together with Coinstreet Partners allows ECXX to reach out to more global companies who are keen to tokenize their assets and list their tokens on a regulated digital exchange in Singapore. The strategic collaboration will be a win-win situation for both Coinstreet Partners and ECXX."

According to a survey from the World Economic Forum, around 10% of global GDP will be tokenized and stored on Blockchain by 2027. Coinstreet serves clients with tokenization needs ranging from stablecoins, real estate, financial services, technology, biotech, healthcare, telecommunications, energy, manufacturing, hotel, hospitality, lifestyle, gaming, media and entertainment sectors. Significant growth in the number of high-quality STO projects and global expansion of investor communities is expected, as the adaptation of this new corporate finance model gains popularity globally.

About Coinstreet Partners ("Coinstreet")

Founded in 2017, Coinstreet is an award-winning*, AI-powered, global decentralized investment banking group and consultancy firm in the Digital Asset and FinTech sectors, providing a business eco-system for the new era of digital economy. Coinstreet focuses on five key business segments: (1) Digital Asset Investment Banking, (2) Digital Asset Management & Private Banking, (3) Digital Asset Private Equity, (4) Asset Tokenization & Security Digitization Management Solution, and (5) Decentralized Finance & DLT Solution.

Coinstreet is a co-organizer of Global Online Investor Roadshow ( www.GOIR.info ) - the next generation, institutional scale, online private placement platform for private equity, alternative investments, and digital asset opportunities; and a co-organizer of TADS Awards ( www.TADSawards.org ) - the world's first international award for Tokenized Assets and Digitized Securities sector.

For more information, please visit www.coinstreet.partners

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/coinstreetpartners

About ECXX

ECXX is a premier Digital Securities Exchange made in Singapore with a global reach, allowing users to buy, sell, and store digital assets. Its platform is dedicated to offer unique experiences regardless whether you are a professional or institutional trader.

It is a Recognised Market Operator (RMO) offering Digital Securities In MAS Fintech Sandbox Express. ECXX is the 1st Exchange to be approved and the only private company to be onboarded for MyInfo Business.

For more information, please visit https://www.ecxx.com/

LinkedIn: ecxx.com | LinkedIn

