Constellium and Novelis Establish Alumobility, an Initiative to Advance Automotive Aluminum

ZURICH, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry leaders Constellium and Novelis announced today the launch of Alumobility, a non-profit organization focused on providing innovative implementation-ready solutions to advance the adoption of aluminum automotive body sheet. This global ecosystem of the leading aluminum producers and downstream technology partners will drive value for automakers and consumers by helping to fulfill the promise of a lighter, more efficient, more sustainable mobility future. Through collaborative technical projects and thought leadership, as well as working in partnership with global automotive manufacturers, Alumobility will help further develop smarter, lighter, safer, and more sustainable vehicles.

Automakers continue to rely on lightweight, high-strength, sustainable aluminum to shape the future of mobility. To further their efforts, Alumobility has already developed technical studies that address the next-generation aluminum door and an all-aluminum structural B-pillar. The resulting design solutions underscore that aluminum can effectively compete with other materials for mass production vehicles at an attractive cost to manufacturers.

"Alumobility is a collaboration of organizations to enthusiastically innovate and demonstrate the advantages of aluminum auto body sheet in vehicle applications," said Pierre Labat, President of Alumobility and Vice President, Global Automotive at Novelis. "Our global ecosystem approach is focused on action and leverages the best minds in our industry to support OEMs and deliver aluminum-enabled mobility."

Alumobility represents a commitment of collaboration to further advance the technical capabilities of automotive aluminum body sheet in order to compete with other materials in next-generation vehicle design.

"Aluminum offers the promise of a stronger, more collaborative, more sustainable mobility future," said Jack Clark, Vice President of Alumobility and Constellium's Senior Vice President of Manufacturing and Chief Technical Officer. "The technical work published by Alumobility will reinforce the vital role of lightweight, sustainable aluminum, particularly for electric vehicles, while increasing recycling and reducing carbon emissions throughout the lifecycle."

An executive director, who will be named in the coming weeks, will lead the organization, which is governed by a board of directors representing member companies.

Alumobility will include additional member companies with downstream expertise, such as joining, forming, and other specialized manufacturing processes that actively contribute to increasing the adoption of aluminum auto body sheet. Members will be required to contribute unique technical expertise and support Alumobility marketing initiatives. All resulting work will be available upon request. The independent member companies will not share commercial or production resources.

Alumobility is a global ecosystem of the world's leading aluminum and downstream technology partners that supports automotive manufacturers in creating lighter, safer, smarter and more sustainable vehicles. The non-profit association was founded to focus on implementation-ready technical solutions to advance the adoption of aluminum automotive body sheet. Working in partnership with global automakers, Alumobility will help fulfill the promise of a lighter, more efficient, more sustainable mobility future. For more information, visit alumobility.com.

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €5.9 billion of revenue in 2019. For more information, visit constellium.com.

Novelis Inc. is driven by its purpose to shape a sustainable world together. As a global leader in innovative products and services and the world's largest recycler of aluminum, we partner with customers in the aerospace, automotive, beverage can and specialties industries to deliver solutions that maximize the benefits of lightweight aluminum throughout North America, Europe, Asia and South America. Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited, an industry leader in aluminum and copper, and the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai, India. For more information, visit novelis.com.

