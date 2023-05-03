Constella Partners with Maltego to Offer Unparalleled Identity Intelligence and Investigation Tools

LOS ALTOS, Calif., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Constella Intelligence, a leading provider of Identity Intelligence and tools for investigation and threat actor unmasking, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Maltego, the renowned intelligence platform for data integration and graphical link analysis of complex investigations. Harnessing identity intelligence from 15 years' worth of data breaches, this collaboration will enable investigators to search over 130 billion curated breach records to unmask aliases, nicknames, and domains, querying multiple attributes spanning 125 countries and 53 languages to accelerate any investigation.

Starting today, Maltego will be offering Constella Transforms through their Maltego Transform Hub, providing enterprise users with access to an exceptional suite of Transforms to uncover connections between entities and expose hidden links. This integration empowers Maltego users to unmask threat actors, identify insider threats, and attribute state-sponsored attacks, among other vital use cases. Investigators can begin with any observable attribute such as a forum username or email address, then submit the Transform to retrieve related attributes, pivot and repeat searches until all leads are exhausted, resulting in rapid identification of multiple emails, usernames, phone numbers, addresses and other identifiable information belonging to the same person.

On the partnership, Julio Casal, CEO of Constella Intelligence, said: "We are excited to make our unparalleled Identity Intelligence solutions available to Maltego customers. This collaboration not only strengthens our collective offerings but also empowers users to tackle complex investigations with confidence, precision, and speed."

By leveraging Constella's powerful data and Maltego's sophisticated link analysis capabilities, users will be able to address their unique investigative needs and unmask hidden sources and identities with ease. Rebecca Köhler, Head of Data Partnerships & Integrations at Maltego said on the partnership: "Integrating Constella's unique data sets into the Maltego platform significantly enhances the value we bring to our enterprise users. This partnership enables us to expand our offering and help investigators uncover new connections and insights in their investigations."

Starting today, Maltego Enterprise customers can find the Constella Transforms in the Maltego Transform Hub. Users can easily access and integrate these new capabilities into their existing workflows to benefit from the combined strength of Constella's identity intelligence and Maltego's link analysis tools.

For more information, contact your Maltego or Constella Intelligence sales team, or email maltego@constellaintelligence.com

About Constella: Constella Intelligence is a global leader in Digital Risk Protection that works in partnership with some of the world's largest organizations to safeguard what matters most and defeat digital risk. Our solutions are a unique combination of proprietary data, technology, and human expertise to anticipate, identify, and remediate targeted threats to your people, your brand, and your assets at scale—powered by the most extensive breach and social data collection from the surface, deep and dark web on the planet, with over 130B breach records and 180B curated identity attributes spanning 125 countries and 53 languages.

About Maltego: Maltego empowers investigators to speed up and increase the precision of their investigations through easy data integration in a single interface, aided by powerful visualization and collaborative capabilities to quickly zero in on relevant information. Since its development in 2008 Maltego has empowered millions of investigations worldwide. Maltego is used by a broad audience, from security professionals and pen testers to forensic investigators, investigative journalists, and market researchers.

SOURCE Constella Intelligence