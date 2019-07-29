Consolidated Precision Products Corp. Announces Euclid, OH Expansion

CLEVELAND, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Precision Products Corp. ("CPP") announced that it will open a new advanced manufacturing facility in Euclid, Ohio. The expansion will result in a new 135,000 square foot facility and the creation of more than 120 new manufacturing and engineering jobs.

CPP worked closely with the Greater Cleveland Partnership, JobsOhio, Team NEO, the City of Euclid, Cuyahoga County and other partners to secure the business expansion project in Euclid.

"We are excited to make this investment in Euclid and to continue growing our Ohio presence," said James Stewart, Chief Executive Officer of CPP. "We look forward to this long-term partnership with the City of Euclid and its residents, and to being a fixture in the community for the years to come."

"We appreciate Consolidated Precision Products' continued confidence in Greater Cleveland as the right place to invest its resources and expand its business," said Joe Roman, Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Cleveland Partnership. "Together with our partners at JobsOhio and Team NEO we will continue to support the company and our local partners on the completion of the Euclid facility. GCP is committed to the company's long-term success and looks forward to supporting their growing operations."

"The County is thrilled that Consolidated Precision Products has decided to expand its presence in Cuyahoga County," added County Executive Armond Budish. "I will be recommending a $300,000 grant because I believe that this expansion is extremely important for our region. The advanced manufacturing and engineering jobs that this expansion brings are exactly the type of jobs we want to attract to Cuyahoga County. This is a real boost to Euclid and to the surrounding region."

"I am thrilled that Consolidated Precision Products has selected the City of Euclid as the site for their new advanced manufacturing facility," states Mayor Kirsten Holzheimer Gail. "Thanks to the collaborative effort of many partners, the Euclid Industrial Corridor continues to grow and prosper. CPP is the perfect addition to the corridor, complementing the many businesses that continue to expand their operations and create jobs in Euclid."

"Consolidated Precision Products manufactures top-quality aerospace components for the world's largest OEM's, and it's doing it with Ohio talent," said Glenn Richardson, JobsOhio Managing Director for Advanced Manufacturing. "The Northeast Ohio operations have been essential to supporting CPP's global success, and we are thrilled that a significant number of new jobs will be coming to their new facility in Euclid."

About Consolidated Precision Products Corp. (CPP)

Consolidated Precision Products Corp. ("CPP"), headquartered in Cleveland, OH, is a leading manufacturer of highly-engineered castings and sub-assemblies primarily for the commercial aerospace and defense markets. Founded in 1991, CPP is one of the world's largest investment and precision sand casting companies, producing complex super alloy, titanium, aluminum, magnesium and steel castings for a variety of leading commercial and military aircraft, weapon systems, commercial and regional/business jets, helicopters and industrial gas turbines. CPP serves a wide range of global, blue chip customers with diverse exposure across multiple platforms. For more information about CPP, visit www.cppcorp.com.

