Console Connect collaborates with Master Concept to deliver agile cloud networking solutions to businesses across Asia Pacific

Distribution agreement with Master Concept marks the launch of Console Connect's new PartnerConnect program

HONG KONG, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HKT (SEHK: 6823) – Console Connect by PCCW Global has today entered into a distribution agreement with Master Concept, an award-winning cloud technology advisor, to deliver agile cloud networking solutions to businesses across the Asia Pacific region.

Master Concept provides cloud strategy, implementation and integration support, as well as training and platform enhancements to thousands of businesses across Asia Pacific. By integrating the Console Connect Software Defined Interconnection® platform within its cloud solutions portfolio, Master Concept can deliver further value to major cloud platforms and SaaS providers worldwide with higher levels of network security and performance for its enterprise customers.

Through a single management portal, Master Concept can provision a range of cloud connectivity services for its customers, including direct Layer 2 connections to hyper-scale cloud providers, such as AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure, and Layer 3 mesh connectivity between and among different cloud providers and cloud regions.

The platform, which can be integrated via API, is underpinned by PCCW Global's high-performance network, offering comprehensive end-to-end SLAs that make it suitable for accessing mission-critical and latency-sensitive applications and workloads.

Mr Michael Glynn, Senior Vice President, Digital Automated Innovation, PCCW Global, said, "Secure and flexible connectivity is fundamental to any cloud transformation project. We are excited to be working alongside Master Concept to enhance their cloud solutions portfolio and make it easier for enterprises to connect to the cloud across Asia Pacific and worldwide."

Mr Dennis Wong, Director and Co-founder, Master Concept, said, "Through Console Connect, we have been able to quickly bring new cloud connectivity solutions to market and help our enterprise customers get closer to the cloud. We look forward to growing our collaboration further through the new PartnerConnect program."

Mr Derek Chan, Director and Co-founder, Master Concept, said, "We are delighted to be one of the launch partners for Console Connect's new global PartnerConnect program which enables Master Concept to deliver secure and agile cloud capabilities to our enterprise customers."

Console Connect's PartnerConnect program is designed to drive revenue growth and customer success through the Console Connect Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform. The program helps managed services providers, systems integrators, value added resellers, and application providers extend their service portfolio, and securely connect their customers, clouds, and applications worldwide.

Benefits of the PartnerConnect program include:

The ability to integrate Console Connect services and applications via API.

Private connections over one of the world's largest high-performance networks with assured quality of service and the ability to scale and flex on-demand.

Access to tools, technical and commercial support, training, and sales and marketing expertise.

About Console Connect

Console Connect is a platform for the Software Defined Interconnection® of applications and infrastructures. It allows users to self-provision private, high-performance connections among a global ecosystem of enterprises, networks, clouds, SaaS providers, IoT providers and applications providers.

Console Connect is the only digital platform that is underpinned by one of the world's largest private networks and a Tier 1 global IP network that is ranked in the top 10 for IPv4 and IPv6 peering, delivering higher levels of network performance, speed and security to meet the digital needs of today's interconnected users and communities.

Accessible from 850+ data centres in 50+ countries worldwide, the platform is integrated with all major hyperscale cloud providers, including AWS, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Alibaba Cloud and more. Through the Console Connect portal or via its API, users can access a broad range of native and third party solutions.

To learn more about Console Connect, please visit www.consoleconnect.com.

About Master Concept

Founded in 2003, Master Concept provides technology services and cloud advisory to improve the customer experience for the world's leading brands. With more than 120 people serving enterprise clients and thousands of other businesses around the Asia Pacific, our team provides cloud strategy, implementation, and integration support, as well as training and platform enhancements for customers across all industries.

Learn more about Master Concept: https://hkmci.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1783770/Console_Connect_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Console Connect