Considerable Spending by Governments on Transport Infrastructure and Need for Traffic Decongestion to Sow Seeds of Growth, Global Intelligent Transportation System Market to Attain Value of US$ 60 bn by 2030: TMR

- The need for using advanced and innovative technologies to tackle the burgeoning traffic problem around the world may bring tremendous growth opportunities for the intelligent transportation system market

- The global intelligent transportation system market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of ~10 percent across the assessment period of 2020-2030

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The need for developing a smart transport infrastructure to control the rising traffic congestion across various metropolitan cities may bring considerable growth for the intelligent transportation system market across the forecast period. Intelligent transportation systems also assist in reducing greenhouse gas emissions such as methane carbon dioxide, and nitrous oxide.

As per the predictions by the analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global intelligent transportation system market is extrapolated to expand at a CAGR of ~10 percent during the forecast period of 2020-2030. The global intelligent transportation system market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 60 bn by 2030.

The strengthening web of urbanization across densely populated and developing countries is accelerating the need for robust public transport infrastructure. This aspect may place the red carpet of growth for the intelligent transportation system market. The announcement of special economic packages for the transportation sector by the governments of various countries may serve as a good growth factor for the intelligent transportation system market.

Intelligent Transportation System Market: Analysts' View

The analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) credit the increasing number of smart city projects across the globe for the rise in the growth rate. Burgeoning demand for efficacy in parking management, traffic management, freight management, and the overall efforts to enhance the quality of urban infrastructure are bringing great growth prospects for the intelligent transportation system market.

The analysts also mention the growing penetration of machine learning, Big Data, and artificial intelligence (AI) as a prime growth accelerator for the intelligent transportation system market.

Intelligent Transportation System Market: Key Revelations

The Advanced Transportation Management System (ATMS) segment held a major share of the intelligent transportation system market during 2018

The cooperative vehicle system (CVS) segment may record good growth owing to the increased use of digital and connected vehicle technologies in automobiles

The automated number plate recognition system (ANPR) segment is extrapolated to expand considerably over the forecast period

Based on application, the public transport system held an enormous share of the intelligent transportation system market in Thailand in 2018

in 2018 North America , Asia Pacific , and Europe held a combined share of more than 80 percent of the global intelligent transportation system market across the forecast period

Intelligent Transportation System Market: Growth Propellers

Expansive investments by the government and various organizations may bring substantial growth for the intelligent transportation system market. The seeping of technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT) in the intelligent transportation system market may serve as a robust pillar of growth for the intelligent transportation system market.

The increasing focus of the players in the intelligent transportation system market toward developing sustainable and clean intelligent transportation systems coupled with brilliance is serving as an efficient growth generator

Research and development activities to discover novel technologies that aid in the growth of the intelligent transportation system market are gaining traction and may bring immense growth opportunities for the intelligent transportation system market

The benefits attached to the installation of intelligent transportation systems such as incident management, travel time improvement, reductions in stops and delays, and speed control may bring extensive growth occasions for the intelligent transportation system market

Intelligent Transportation System Market: Key Participants

A considerable number of players hold a substantial share of the intelligent transportation system market. Some well-established players in the intelligent transportation system market are EFKON AG, TomTom NV, Nuance Communications Incorporation, Siemens AG, WS Atkins PLC, Thales Group, Garmin International Inc ., and Telenav, Inc.

Intelligent Transportation System Market: Segmentation

By System Type

Advanced Traveler Information System (ATIS)

Advanced Transportation Management Systems (ATMS)

Advanced Transportation Pricing Systems (ATPS)

Advanced Public Transportation System (APTS)

Co-operative Vehicle Systems (CVS)

Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems (ANPR)

By Application

Traffic Management

Road Safety & Surveillance

Freight Management

Public Transport

Environment Protection

Automotive Telematics

Parking Management

Road User Charging

Automated Vehicle

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

