Consecutively Winning Awards
13 Apr, 2020, 08:00 BST
Kavalan takes out 4 Double Golds and 6 Golds in San Francisco
TAIPEI, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kavalan distillery has added four Double Golds won at the recent San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC) to its brilliant run of awards so far in 2020.
In other major contests, Kavalan also won big at the World Whiskies Awards (WWA) and World Gin Awards (WGA) announced recently.
4 SFWSC Double Golds went to
- Concertmaster Sherry Cask Finish -- newly released just 6 months ago
- Kavalan Classic
- Solist ex-Bourbon, and
- Solist Fino Sherry.
6 Golds went to
- Distillery Select
- Concertmaster Port Cask Finish
- Oloroso Sherry Oak
- Solist Vinho Barrique
- Podium, and
- Distillery Reserve Peaty Cask.
World Whiskies Awards - Taiwanese single malt
In the 2020 WWA, Kavalan was named category winner for its Oloroso Sherry Oak and received a Gold for the new Concertmaster Sherry Cask Finish.
2020 WGA Compound Gin - Taiwanese
In the World Gin Awards, Kavalan Gin clinched Gold. It's the inaugural expression as part of an exciting new Kavalan gin series.
AUISC 2020
In the Australian International Spirits Competition, Kavalan scooped the highest designation of Judges' Choice for:
- Kavalan Gin and
- Solist Port Cask
Three Golds went to:
- Solist Sherry Cask, as well as
- Kavalan Gin and Solist Port Cask
About Kavalan Distillery
Kavalan Distillery in Yilan County has been pioneering the art of single malt whisky in Taiwan since 2005. Our whisky, aged in intense humidity and heat, sources the meltwaters of Snow Mountain and is enhanced by sea and mountain breezes. All this combines to create Kavalan's signature creaminess. Taking Yilan County's old name, our distillery is backed by about 40 years of beverage-making under parent company, King Car Group. We have collected 400 gold awards or higher from the industry's most competitive contests. Visit www.kavalanwhisky.com
Media Contact information
Kaitlyn Tsai
+886(0)39 229 000#7164
kaitlyn@kingcar.com.tw
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1153854/Kavalan_winners.jpg
