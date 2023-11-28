Conneto Announces Early Access Launch of LegalTech and E-Signing Solution

Conneto invites business leaders and entrepreneurs to gain early access to its cloud-based legal expertise platform.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conneto, a place to streamline, secure, and sign any type of documents, announces the early access launch of its new cloud-based platform. The Conneto team has been hard at work to deliver an intuitive, dynamic, and affordable platform that works as the legal arm of organizations with the aim of revolutionizing workflow processes and driving business success.

Conneto was built to disrupt the legal industry by meeting the needs of organizations needing to quickly and safely manage contracts with a cost-effective, digital solution. With Conneto, business owners can streamline document workflows, customize user-friendly templates, and expand their reach with multilingual support.

Conneto is an all-in-one platform that fuels organizational growth and empowers its users to:

Create

Negotiate

Approve

Track

Sign

Access legal guidance

Early access includes exclusive industry insights with curated content designed to provide a competitive edge plus expansive networking opportunities that connect people to peers and professionals in their field. Conneto also promises to deliver new features, services, and special offers empowering its early community with advanced knowledge.

We are dedicated to transforming how businesses manage their legal needs," said Mrs Grenfell, CMO of Conneto. "Our innovative platform is designed to significantly reduce legal expenses, providing straightforward access to essential tools and expert guidance. This empowers business leaders, entrepreneurs, and solopreneurs to efficiently handle their legal operations. We're excited to extend a warm welcome to our growing community of innovators who are reshaping the legal landscape. Together, we're democratizing legal services, making them more accessible and equitable for all

About Conneto

Conneto is a smart LegalTech tool and e-signing solution that bridges legal expertise and business acumen in one unified platform.

Visit https://get.conneto.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2285898/Conneto_Logo.jpg