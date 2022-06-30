Connected/Smart Drug Delivery Systems Market worth $7.19 billion by 2028- Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on "Connected/Smart Drug Delivery Systems Market By Products (Connected Inhalers, Connected Auto injectors, Connected Needle-Free Injectors, Connected Pen injectors, Connected Insulin Pumps, Connected Wearable Injectors/Patch Pumps, Add-On Sensors), Therapeutic Area (Metabolic disorders, Neurological disorders, Respiratory disorders and Others), End-user (Hospitals, Clinics, and Homecare)- Assessment with Covid-19 impact, Revenue (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units ) Forecast Till 2028"

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global connected/smart drug delivery systems market size is valued at US$ 799.3 Million in 2021 and it is expected to reach US$ 7190.8 Million in 2028, recording a promising CAGR of 37.4 % during the period of 2022-2028. By region, North America dominates the market with major share of global market.

Connected/smart drug delivery system uses different approaches, formulations, technologies, and devices to deliver drug to specific sites or target. Connected Smart Drug Delivery Systems help to enhance the therapeutic effect and reduce the related side effects. These devices are very useful in the treatment of respiratory diseases, diabetes and other cardiovascular disorders. Also, smart devices keep a track on dose delivery and timings and offer instant feedback to patients. COVID-19 Pandemic is significantly increasing the need of such smart (contactless) devices and hence, in future there will be high requirement of such systems, which will ultimately result in in increased demand for connected/smart drug delivery devices.

In current scenario, many healthcare facilities started using digitalized and wireless devices, which are user friendly and efficient in term of accuracy. So, adding different features in the devices like remote tracking, dosage reminders, feedback for patients and patient education tools, creating various smartphone applications and user-friendly devices with low-cost connectivity, inventing new products according to patient's requirements will develop more opportunities to lead this market.

Collaboration between biopharma companies and healthcare technology providers increases the likelihood that linked smart medication delivery devices will be beneficial. Leading players of this industry are Ypsomed, Nemera, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., and BIOCORP. These companies have products that aim to improve drug delivery devices for asthma and chronic lung diseases, insulin injection processes for diabetes, treatments for Alzheimer's, and emergency allergy therapies.

Key Developments:

In April 2022 , Pneuma Systems Corporation has developed a multifaceted business partnership with West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. with the purpose of enhancing patients' medication therapy experiences. West will employ Pneuma's unique closed-loop fluid flow management platform to create medication delivery solutions for pharmaceutical corporations and clinical end customers.

Pneuma Systems Corporation has developed a multifaceted business partnership with West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. with the purpose of enhancing patients' medication therapy experiences. West will employ Pneuma's unique closed-loop fluid flow management platform to create medication delivery solutions for pharmaceutical corporations and clinical end customers. In March 2022 , Novo Nordisk recently expanded its oral medication delivery research relationship with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology ( MIT ) and Brigham and Women's Hospital (BWH). The cooperation will now last through 2026, with the scope expanded to cover the development and integration of bioelectronics, biosensors, and stimuli-responsive delivery systems.

Novo Nordisk recently expanded its oral medication delivery research relationship with the ( ) and Brigham and Women's Hospital (BWH). The cooperation will now last through 2026, with the scope expanded to cover the development and integration of bioelectronics, biosensors, and stimuli-responsive delivery systems. In Nov 2021 , Ypsomed has introduced the YpsoMate On, which it describes as " autoinjector for prefilled syringes with integrated connection." The innovative device also contributes to the company's objective of reaching CO2-neutral production by 2030 and net-zero emissions across the whole value creation chain by 2040.

Ypsomed has introduced the YpsoMate On, which it describes as " autoinjector for prefilled syringes with integrated connection." The innovative device also contributes to the company's objective of reaching CO2-neutral production by 2030 and net-zero emissions across the whole value creation chain by 2040. In Aug 2020 , Sulzer has announced the acquisition of Haselmeier, a Swiss-German medication delivery device researcher and producer, for $118 million (€100 million). Haselmeier provides solutions for subcutaneous injection systems used for the safe self-administration of liquid medications.

The global connected/smart drug delivery system market report covers numerous players like BIOCORP, Elcam Drug Delivery Devices (E3D), Novo Nordisk, Merck, Pneuma Respiratory, H&T Presspart, Nemera, Ypsomed Holdings, Unolife Corporation, Quio Technologies, SHL Group, Haselmeier Inc., Portal Instruments Inc, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. , Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies, Amiko Digital Health Limited, Cognita Labs, DIAMESCO CO., Ltd., Eitan Medical (Q Core Medical Ltd., Avoset Health, Sorrel Medical), Enable Injections, Bigfoot Biomedical Inc., Medtronic Plc, Companion Medical , Cohero Health, Inc., Propeller Health, Pendiq Intelligent Diabetes Care, Phillips-Medisize, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Noble International Inc, etectRx, Aterica Inc., Findair Sp. z o. o., Recipharm AB, Aero Pump GmbH, Jiangsu Delfu medical device Co.,Ltd, and other prominent players.

Market Segments

Market Size (Value & Volume) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2019 to 2028 based on Products

Connected Inhalers

Connected Auto injectors

Connected Needle-Free Injectors

Connected Pen injectors

Connected Insulin Pumps

Connected Wearable Injectors/Patch Pumps

Add-On Sensors

Market Size (Value & Volume) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2019 to 2028 based on Therapeutic Area

Metabolic Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Respiratory Disorders

Others

Market Size (Value & Volume) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2019 to 2028 based on End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare

Market Size (Value & Volume) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2019 to 2028 based on region

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Europe Connected/Smart Drug Delivery Systems Market Revenue (US$ Million) and Volume (No. of Units) by Country, 2019-2028

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

North America Connected/Smart Drug Delivery Systems Market Revenue (US$ Million) and Volume (No. of Units) by Country, 2019-2028

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific Connected/Smart Drug Delivery Systems Market Revenue (US$ Million) and Volume (No. of Units) by Country, 2019-2028

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Connected/Smart Drug Delivery Systems Market Revenue (US$ Million) and Volume (No. of Units) by Country, 2019-2028

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Connected/Smart Drug Delivery Systems Market Revenue (US$ Million) and Volume (No. of Units) by Country, 2019-2028

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Why should buy this report:

To receive a comprehensive analysis and key sales and marketing insights for global connected/smart drug delivery systems market

To receive industry overview and future trends global connected/smart drug delivery systems market

To analyse the global connected/smart drug delivery systems market drivers and challenges

To get information on global connected/smart drug delivery systems market size value (US$ Mn) and volume (No. of Units) forecast till 2028

Major Investments, Mergers & Acquisition in connected smart drug delivery systems industry

