Connected Living Room Market Analysis Report - Global Industry Outlook, Market Size & Growth Prospects, 2015 - 2025 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In line with the statement published by the authorities in 2018, the scope of the global Connected Living Room Market was priced at US$ 38.02 billion. It is expected to increase by the 8.6% CAGR during the period of forecast to touch US$ 70.67 billion by 2025.

Drivers:

The propagation of connected devices, for example set-top boxes, smart speakers, gaming consoles and smart televisions between others, mainly between family units, is likely to motivate the development of the connected living room industry.

Furthermore, strong bandwidth and availability of cybernetic space steered by the technical progressions during the previous period and therefore universal introduction of wireless streaming is estimated to motivate the market. Furthermore, utilization of classy and dependable music storing apparatus, high-class entertaining, and growing usage of internet in addition to high-speed streaming of the data are projected to raise modernization.

Increasing admiration for online streaming of media is expected to power the acceptance of connected living rooms. The connected devices of the living room are entirely the electronic apparatuses for example gaming consoles, televisions, the smartphones and others those are connected to the internet. Similarly, the connected devices may well have a variety of set top boxes, laptops, tablet phones, personal computers and additional connectivity devices.

Increasing inclination for second screen devices and the following development in their demand is likewise expected to have potential for the development of the market. However the technologically advanced nations have observed an earlier acceptance of modern connected devices, for example smart speakers and smart TVs, the emerging nation state in Asia Pacific, those are home base for the price sensitive customer , have observed speedy acceptance of laptops and smartphones during the previous a small number of years.

Increasing inventive apparatuses for exhibition, innovative development stages for entertainment & sharing of information, and the trend of increasing demand for digitization these are a small number of the most important reasons those are expected to drive the scope of the connected living room market.

Get Sample PDF and read more details about the "Connected Living Room Market" Report 2025.

Classification:

The global connected living room industry can be classified by Application, Type of Device, Technology and Region. By Application it can be classified as: Gaming, Video Streaming, and Audio Streaming. By Type of Device, it can be classified as: Gaming Consoles, Smart TVs, Smart Speakers, Tablets, Laptop/ PC, Smart Phones, 3D LCD, LED, OLED TV, Home Theater, Blue Ray Player, Set Top Box and Others. By Technology, it can be classified as: Connectivity, Memory, Sensor and Processor.

Regional Lookout:

By Region the global connected living room market can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2018, Asia Pacific headed the market and is estimated to carry on the supremacy during the period of forecast. It will grow by 9.1% CAGR. Some of the nations within the state, for example Taiwan and China, have proven themselves such as manufacturing centers for electronics. Some of the biggest emerging nations, for example China and India, are likewise situated in Asia Pacific.

Asia Pacific is a homeland for the huge population of youngsters, those are very prompt in accepting the modern technologies. Simultaneously, the continuous industrial development and the growing per head earnings in the area have activated the demand for the products of consumer electronics. The refining connectivity to internet and accessibility in addition to the succeeding development in the sum of smartphone operators within the state are mainly inspiring the development of the local connected living room industry.

In North America, increasing demand and acceptance of smart speakers is mainly marked. Likewise, the state claims a huge group of customers subscribing for the services of audio streaming, live video and for video-on-demand.

On the footings of implementation of the modern connected devices, Europe tracks North America. Whereas the U.K. has been observing an increasing acceptance of smart speakers and smart TVs. The nations, for example Germany, have been observing an increasing preference of the customer headed for tablet PCs and smartphones. Likewise, France, Germany and the U.K., occur to be some of the prompt acceptors of the modern technologies and are estimated to add to the development of the European market for connected living room.

Companies:

Some of the important companies for connected living room market are: Hitachi Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Apple Inc., Netflix Inc., Google Inc., Samsung Electronics Corporation Ltd., Sony Corporation, Nintendo Co. Ltd., Pioneer Corporation, BenQ Corporation, Comcast Corporation and others.

Browse 164 page research report with TOC on "Global Connected Living Room Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/connected-living-room-market

Market Segment:

Connected Living Room Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

Smart TVs



Gaming Consoles



PC/Laptop



Smart Speakers



Smartphones



Tablets

Connected Living Room Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

Video Streaming



Audio Streaming



Gaming

Connected Living Room Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





France





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



MEA

Browse reports of similar category available with Million Insights:

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive market place, that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store, includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: +1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/

Blog: https://millioninsights.blogspot.com/

SOURCE Million Insights