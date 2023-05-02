Connected Kerb Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Convenient, Affordable, and Reliable EV Charging Infrastructure and Market-leading Position

Connected Kerb is well-positioned in the market with an industry-leading product that provides tremendous value in high-demand sectors.

SAN ANTONIO, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Frost & Sullivan assessed the electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Connected Kerb with the 2023 European Company of the Year Award. The company provides robust, publicly available, long-dwell charge points aligned with broader market trends and long-term growth strategies to promote and accelerate EV adoption in urban and rural settings. Its innovative solutions address the challenges of the EV transition with the aim of providing sustainable mobility that is high value, low impact and accessible to all, backed up by exceptional customer support for high customer satisfaction. It implemented the first UK trial of public smart charging, Agile Streets, to overcome the challenge of traditional EV charging points–costly units and rapid EV charging, incorporating long-dwell charging and power flow optimization capabilities to enhance customer value and regulate the power grid flow.

Connected Kerb's Agile Streets solution enables the development of a smart network of charging points to help relieve pressures on the power grid. The smart network focuses on long-dwell charging, providing the public with a more convenient charging option (during work hours and overnight). With a portfolio of charging point stations, Connected Kerb addresses residential, commercial, fleet, healthcare, private enterprise, business park, and local authority EV charging needs.

Prajyot Sathe, Research Manager at Frost & Sullivan, observed, "Connected Kerb's modular product design differentiates it from competitors, making upgrading, repairing, and replacing components easy and affordable. Straightforward repairs ensure reliable EV charging points, with the company boasting 99% operability in 2022."

Connected Kerb's underground charging infrastructure hides expensive componentry; provides an above-ground unit with low visual impact; offers protection from weather elements, traffic, and vandalism; and enables clients to activate more above-ground units later as the demand for EV charging increases. Connected Kerb expanded its network rapidly over the last six years and now has more than 3,000 charging points in over 500 locations, with plans to install 10,000 more charging stations across the UK in 2023. It stands out from competitors with its commitment to sustainability and inclusion, seeking to cater for the charging needs of over two million Blue Badge drivers (drivers with disabilities) in the UK.

"Connected Kerb addresses unmet EV charging needs with a strong leadership focus that incorporates customer-centric strategies and exemplifies best practice implementation. It remains a trusted partner for its clients and users, earning a reputation for offering the overall best in the EV charging infrastructure industry," added Elizabeth Whynott, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "With its legacy of EV charging infrastructure leadership and strong overall performance, Connected Kerb is a leader in the EV charging infrastructure industry."

Chris Pateman-Jones, CEO of Connected Kerb, said: "The past twelve months have been transformational for the company as we have grown our network significantly and concluded a major investment deal that will enable further expansion. This prestigious award is further testament to the hard work put in by everyone at Connected Kerb in making sustainable mobility accessible to everyone."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year Award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with strong leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Connected Kerb

Connected Kerb is one of the UK's leading providers of electric vehicle charging infrastructure solutions. We exist to power the future of sustainable mobility for everyone by working with local authorities, workplaces, business parks and residential developers to increase connectivity and optimise capacity in a way that's low impact, high value, and accessible to all.

