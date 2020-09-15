Connected Car Market Worth $ 215.23 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 14.56% CAGR: Verified Market Research

This report provides detailed analysis of the growth trends among each of the segments as well as accurate forecasts in terms of the value and volume.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Connected Car Market"

Global Connected Car Market Overview

Governments in various countries are focusing on mandating various advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and safety features. Thus, the increase in ADAS features in cars is driving the connected car market as it ensures enhanced levels of safety. The rising demand for connectivity solutions, an increase in dependency on technology, and an upsurge in the tech-savvy population are the other key factors that contributing toward the growth of the connected car market. Moreover, technological advancements, an increase in the production of vehicles, and an increase in demand for luxury & comfort in vehicles are expected to support the growth of the market. Nowadays, automakers are following new vehicle safety norms to encourage the safety of the vehicle and to make them more secure from hacking and malfunctioning. This, in turn, is also likely to foster the demand for connected car systems.

The following trends are reinforcing the shift towards a fully developed connected car industry. New technological innovation in the field of the network is accelerating at a fast rate. High-speed computers help make the car aware of surroundings, which can transform maneuvering a self-driving vehicle into an increasing reality. The Internet of Things (IoT) provides mobile services in the car with high-speed internet. This feature provides real-time traffic control, interaction with the car manufacturer service for remote diagnostics, and enhanced company logistics automation. Furthermore, the increase in demand for lightweight suspension systems and the development of technically advanced suspension systems are expected to provide a favorable opportunity for the growth of the market.

The major players in his market are Bosch, Continental AG, Delphi Technologies PLC, DENSO Corporation, Harman International Industries, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Toyota Motor Corporation, Valeo, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Connected Car Market on the basis of Service, Form, Network, and Geography.

Connected Car Market by Service

Connected Services



Safety & Security



Autonomous Driving

Connected Car Market by Form

Embedded



Tethered



Integrated

Connected Car Market by Network

Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC)



Cellular

Connected Car Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

SOURCE Verified Market Research