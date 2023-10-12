Connected Car Market size worth USD 148,318.88 Million, Globally, by 2030 at 14.0% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Connected Car Market Size By Service, By Form, By Network, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Connected Car Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Connected Car Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 44,854.05 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 148,318.88 Million by the end of the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=10549

Browse in-depth TOC on "Connected Car Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Revolutionizing Mobility: Connected Car Market Transforming the Automotive Landscape

In a groundbreaking development, the automotive industry is witnessing a transformative shift propelled by connected cars, heralding an era of unparalleled user experience, safety, and convenience. These cutting-edge vehicles, integrated with advanced technology, have redefined the driving experience by seamlessly connecting with other vehicles and infrastructure.

The Future of Driving:

Connected Car Market is at the forefront of innovation, equipped with internet connectivity that enables seamless communication through external hotspots and integrated SIM cards. This connectivity empowers these vehicles to distribute data, download software, and enhance passenger interactions, all while ensuring a safer driving environment through sophisticated sensors that assess distance, speed, and other critical parameters.

Connected Car Market Dynamics:

The demand for connected cars is soaring, driven by the imperative need for enhanced user comfort and the proliferation of in-vehicle networking solutions. Factors such as increased technology dependency, a tech-savvy population, and escalating connectivity demands are fueling this rapid Connected Car Market growth. Furthermore, advancements in technology, coupled with the expanding production of vehicles, and the growing desire for luxury and comfort, are significant contributors to this upward trend.

Global Connected Car Market Impact:

Emerging economies, notably China and India, are pivotal players in this automotive revolution due to their rapid digital transformation and urbanization. The integration of connected cars is amplifying the significance of vehicle safety and security in these regions, reflecting a global shift towards intelligent mobility solutions.

Addressing Challenges:

While the Connected Car Market industry is on an upward trajectory, challenges, particularly in the realm of cybersecurity, are being actively addressed. The vulnerability of connected cars to cyber-attacks has sparked innovative solutions, with the emergence of technologies like 5G and AI promising to enhance security protocols and mitigate risks, ensuring a seamless and secure driving experience for consumers.

Connected Car Market Industry Leaders:

Prominent entities driving this global transformation include industry leaders such as Bosch (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Delphi Technologies PLC (UK), DENSO Corporation (Japan), Harman International Industries, Inc. (US), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan), Valeo (France), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), and BorgWarner (US). Their collective efforts are shaping the connected car landscape and revolutionizing the automotive sector.

The connected car market is experiencing robust growth fueled by technological advancements, expanding vehicle production, and consumer demands for advanced in-vehicle experiences. As we navigate the challenges, the integration of 5G and AI technologies promises a future where mobility is not just intelligent but also secure, marking a significant leap in the evolution of the automotive industry.

To get market data, market insights, financial statements and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Connected Car Market, please Contact Verified Market Research®.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Connected Car Market into Service, Form, Network, And Geography.

Connected Car Market, by Service

Connected Services Autonomous Driving Safety & Security Others



Connected Car Market, by Form Embedded Tethered Integrated



Connected Car Market, by Network Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC) Cellular



Connected Car Market, by Geography

North America U.S Canada Mexico



Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Automotive Collision Avoidance Systems Market By Product (Radar, Lidar, Camera, Ultrasonic), By Application (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles), By Geography, And Forecast

Automotive Automatic Transmission Control Unit Market By Product (Hardwired Control Units, Micro programmable Control Units), By Application (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), By Geography, And Forecast

Smart Display In Automotive Market By Product (3"-5", 6"-10", > 10"), By Application (Advanced Instrument Cluster Display, Centre Stack Touchscreen Display), By Geography, And Forecast

Connected Vehicle Roadside Unit Market By Product (Wireless (5G & IoT), Wireless (4G & IoT)), By Application (Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems, Traffic Monitoring), By Geography, And Forecast

Top Connected Car Brands utilizing advanced connectivity technology to its fullest

Visualize Connected Car Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2015407/VMR_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Verified Market Research