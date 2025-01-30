Connect America joins Fractus' licensee network in the healthcare sector

BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractus, a global leader in antenna technology, is proud to announce a new licensing agreement with Connect America, the leading provider of medical alert services in the United States. This milestone marks Fractus' continuous expansion into the IoT healthcare industry.

Medical alert solutions enhance safety and promote autonomy, especially for individuals who value living securely and confidently at home. Leveraging advanced technologies like cellular connectivity and GPS, Connect America leads the market, aligning with Fractus' vision of driving innovation through transformative antenna technology.

"We are thrilled to welcome Connect America as part of the Fractus family," said Fractus CEO Jordi Ilario. "This agreement not only solidifies our presence in the medical/health sector but also underscores our dedication to empowering industries with robust and reliable antenna solutions. Together with Connect America, we are contributing to a safer and more connected world."

The MAS market is growing steadily, with annual shipments of cellular-connected medical alert systems projected to reach 1.6 million units by 2028 in the USA, at a CAGR of 8.3%. These systems are advancing beyond traditional setups to include portable, mobile MAS with cellular and GPS technology for greater mobility.

Fractus' innovative antenna technology ensures seamless communication for MAS devices, meeting the growing demand for high-quality IP solutions in healthcare. The agreement with Connect America marks a key step in Fractus' expanding IoT licensing program and invites industry leaders to join its network and leverage its cutting-edge expertise.

About Connect America:

As the top provider of medical alert services in the United States, Connect America serves millions of individuals through its advanced PERS and mPERS solutions. The company's mission is to provide safety, security, and peace of mind to its customers and their families, offering reliable assistance at the press of a button.

About Fractus:

Fractus is an early pioneer in developing antenna technology for smartphones, tablets and other wireless IoT devices and holds a patent portfolio of more than 40 inventions. Among the numerous awards and honors the company has received for its innovative work, Fractus was named 2005 Davos World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, Fractus' inventors were finalists for the European Inventor Award 2014 and on April 2017 it received the "European Inspiring Company Award" by the London Stock Exchange.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2607928/Fractus_Logo.jpg