Conga Positioned as a 2020 SPARK Matrix Leader for Customer Communication Management by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

MIDDLETON, Mass., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Conga as a 2020 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global Customer Communication Management (CCM) market.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global customer communication management market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the leading customer communication management vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix, providing strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

The customer communication management market is currently transitioning from early adoption to the rapid growth stage of the overall product lifecycle. While customer communication management has essentially been around for several years, the current advanced solutions powered by robotic process automation, advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning is increasingly gaining market traction across industry verticals and various geographical regions. Businesses around the world are turning to customer communication management solutions to effectively navigate their way through the global pandemic by ensuring that the communication between the customer and organization is streamlined and managed across evolving channels, and that the organizations are remaining competitive through their pursuit of engaging with the customers, through the entire customer lifecycle.

Driven by the impact of Covid-19 on the global economy, major industries across diversified areas, are facing significant challenges and a negative growth rate. Covid-19 has also impacted the market for overall digital transformation and enterprise software, including the customer communication management (CCM) technology market. Despite of the fact that the majority of the technology market is witnessing negative growth due to the on-going pandemic across the global regions, the market growth for customer communication management platforms still has a positive trend in the year 2020, and in the subsequent year as well. This positive trend is the result of the majority customers managing their personal and professional life by working from home and engaging more on different digital mediums and devices for their communication needs. Global customer communication management vendors thus continue to gain significant market traction with direct inquiries from various organizations across industries and their partner networks.

According to Pallavi Bothra, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Conga, with its comprehensive end-to-end digital document transformation and customer communication management platform, equipped with AI-driven and end-to-end communication cycle management, has received strong ratings across the performance parameters of technology excellence and customer impact, and has been positioned amongst the technology leaders in the 2020 SPARK Matrix of the customer communication management market."

"The company's platform is positioned to help enterprises create, edit, e-sign, automate and share customer communication documents across different channels. Additionally, features like document generation for multiple use cases, workflow automation, converting large files into a secured link, and document personalization with tracking history eases the process of document processing. With its robust technology platform, comprehensive functional capabilities, and compelling product strategy and roadmap, Conga is well positioned to expand its market share in the global customer communication management market," Pallavi adds.

The customer communication management platform's key value proposition of designing, visualizing, and delivering customized communication by making use of comprehensive customer information is realized by making use of multiple input data sources. The global demand for customer communication is increasing due to the capability of the platform to seamlessly create, edit, personalize, and process the communication activity automatically. This results in uniform communication, and causes reduction in discrepancies, apart from reducing the risk of human errors across different communication channels. Additionally, the platform has the ability to - trigger batch, on demand and interactive communication, adapt to the frequent and dynamic improvements in compliances, ensure adherence to the on-going legal regulations, and safeguard employees from future potential legal actions.

"I'm extremely proud that Conga's Digital Document capabilities are recognized by Quadrant's latest CCM SPARK Matrix," said Noel Goggin, CEO of Conga. "The report highlights our strong capabilities in helping customers transform their commercial operations across our robust platform by providing a more efficient and streamlined end-to-end digital document transformation."

About Conga

Conga, the leader in digital transformation of commercial operations, empowers businesses to modernize revenue generation and optimize commercial relationships, creating simplified workflows and streamlining processes for better, more efficient customer experiences. Conga's end-to-end suite digitally transforms the foundational elements of business – documents like quotes, contracts, invoices and the business processes that surround them – for well over 10,000 enterprise and mid-market customers.

Conga, now the combination of industry pioneers Apttus and Conga, drives commercial excellence by automating core business processes and accelerating time to revenue. The company is headquartered in San Mateo, Calif. and Broomfield, Colo. with global operations across North America, Europe and Asia. Learn more at www.conga.com or follow Conga on Twitter: @GetConga.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

Media Contact:

Shelby Armstrong

313-486-0664

conga@finnpartners.com

Analyst Contact

Jamilla Wright

254 -291-8024

jwright@conga.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/746706/Quadrant_Knowledge_Solutions_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Quadrant Knowledge Solutions