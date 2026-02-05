Landmark collaboration aims to unlock large-scale climate finance for over 3 million coconut farmers through Carbon Markets 2.0

DAVOS, Switzerland, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Confederation of Coconut Farmers Organizations of the Philippines (CONFED) and EcoGuard Global AG have signed an agreement at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos to establish the Philippines' first Carbon Office, powered by a digital carbon financing and exchange platform (the "EcoGuard Platform") built on Hedera. The initiative will be developed with Telenym as the local technology partner.

CONFED and EcoGuard Global Sign Agreement at WEF Davos to Build the Philippines’ First Digital Carbon Office on Hedera

The agreement marks a significant step in the evolution of Carbon Markets 2.0, as governments and investors increasingly demand real-time verification, auditability, and transparency across carbon markets. The EcoGuard Global Platform will digitise and automate the entire carbon asset lifecycle from project registration and digital Monitoring, Reporting and Verification (dMRV) to issuance, tracking, trading, and retirement, ensuring full traceability and data provenance for every carbon credit.

EcoGuard Global's infrastructure enables regulated carbon bank capabilities and managed carbon marketplaces across both compliance and voluntary markets. By connecting interoperable domestic and international platforms, the solution strengthens market integrity while enabling governments and enterprises to monetise decarbonisation in line with evolving regulatory frameworks, including Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

CONFED represents over 3 million coconut farmers across the Philippines and, under the country's COCAL Program, manages an estimated 540 million tonnes of CO₂e through regenerative agriculture spanning 3.6 million hectares. As part of this agreement, EcoGuard plans to register 347 million coconut trees on its platform - enabling farmers to monetise the carbon sequestration already taking place across the country's coconut landscapes, while supporting national net-zero objectives.

Speaking about this historic collaboration with EcoGuard Global, Charles Avila, President of CONFED said, "With Philippines preparing for Carbon Markets 2.0, with real time dMRV (digital Monitoring, Reporting, Verfication) reporting replacing manual, episodic audits, we can now ensure that when a farmer sequesters carbon, the financial incentives and rewards are delivered immediately and accurately rather than at the end of a multi-year cycle and after a significant value loss on account of administrative overheads, errors, and the cost of non-compliance. EcoGuard brings a high-integrity, optimized platform that meets the strict requirements of institutional carbon investors and buyers, facilitating the value capture and climate finance at scale."

EcoGuard Global AG ("EcoGuard") is a Swiss-headquartered carbon technology company providing digital carbon market infrastructure for governments and multinational corporations. Built on Hedera Hashgraph – the world's leading and the most energy-efficient distributed ledger technology (DLT), EcoGuard ensures that every transaction across the carbon value chain is immutable, transparent, and auditable using one of the world's most energy-efficient distributed ledger technologies. EcoGuard is currently deploying similar State Carbon Banks in India and other jurisdictions globally, while actively participating in carbon markets as a developer and market enabler for high-integrity climate projects.

Commenting on the agreement, Yashodhan Ramteke, CEO, EcoGuard Global, said, "Carbon markets will only scale when they work for the people delivering measurable climate impact. Through this partnership with CONFED, we are enabling millions of Filipino farmers to access global climate finance via a Carbon Markets 2.0 framework - digitally verifiable, investor-grade, and aligned with Article 6. Built on Hedera, this platform ensures that value flows transparently, efficiently, and at fair value to farmers, while establishing national-level carbon infrastructure that the global market can trust."

EcoGuard is part of The Hashgraph Group ("THG"), the pioneering Swiss-based Web3 technology engineering company operating within the global Hedera ecosystem. Earlier in November 2025, THG signed a Collaboration Agreement with the Department of Science & Technology (DOST), Philippines to jointly build technology applications in smart agriculture (traceability and food safety), sustainable communities program, and circular economy and carbon credit initiatives, leveraging Hedera as the underlying DLT network.

Under the agreement with CONFED, EcoGuard will deploy, operate, and manage the CONFED Carbon Office, customised to national and sectoral requirements. The platform is targeted for deployment by June 2026 and will support international carbon credit trading under the United Nations' Article 6 framework. Built on industry-standard jBPM (Java Business Process Management) workflow engine, the platform is designed to automate complex, multi-stakeholder carbon processes, with cryptographic proof anchored on Hedera at every step.

The Philippines is the world's second-largest coconut producer, generating approximately 15 million tonnes annually. Article 6 presents a significant opportunity for the country to access higher-value international carbon markets. Revenues generated will be distributed among farmers to improve livelihoods, while also supporting CONFED's large-scale replanting programme targeting 100 million new coconut trees by 2028 and investments in smart farming technologies to improve productivity and climate resilience.

About Telenym: Telenym is a technology company building decentralized systems for intelligent payment distribution across complex value chains. In the Philippine coconut sector, its platform integrates traceability, compliance, and standardized settlement to improve transparency, reduce intermediaries, and enable direct distribution of environmental and economic value to producers.

About Hedera: Hedera is a high-performance, secure, and energy-efficient public distributed ledger network, governed by an independent council of leading global institutions, enabling compliant tokenization and tracking of real-world assets.

ABOUT CONFED: CONFED (Confederation of coconut farmers organisations of the Philippines Inc.) represents coconut farmers' interest nationwide and is engaged in programs that promote sustainable agriculture, inclusive rural development, digital transformation, and climate-resilient and low-carbon initiatives. CONFED is a national coalition of coconut smallholders, cooperatives, and farmer organizations working to strengthen the coconut sector through farmer-led advocacy, capacity building, and sustainable industry development. It promotes fairer market outcomes and community-led livelihood improvements by connecting member groups to training, networking, and representation, while also engaging in policy and sector reforms.

ABOUT ECOGUARD GLOBAL: EcoGuard Global AG is a pioneering Swiss-headquartered global climate-tech company building high-integrity, digitally traceable carbon market infrastructure - as a part of The Hashgraph Group (THG) and powered by Hedera's distributed ledger technology (DLT). The "EcoGuard" proprietary digital carbon bank is designed with the architecture that supports end-to-end MRV frameworks, registry-grade traceability, Article 6.2 compliance, and secure digital issuance and transfer of carbon credit assets.

