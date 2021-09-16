Conexiom Announces Launch of The Conexiom Platform, Expands to Automate Additional Business Processes in Supply Chain and Accounts Payable

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Conexiom, a leading provider of trade document automation solutions, today introduced The Conexiom Platform, the next generation of their cloud-based automation technology. Adding to their existing Sales Automation Solution, The Conexiom Platform has expanded to include Supply Chain and Accounts Payable Automation Solutions to address additional critical business processes for customers.

The Conexiom Platform focuses on automating documents for companies' most critical business processes – order-to-cash (O2C) and procure-to-pay (P2P). Customers choose Conexiom to:

Create operations that scale: Whether employees are manually entering orders or invoices, touchless automation is one of the most powerful ways to streamline operations and win back thousands of hours of staff time per year.





Improve customer experience: Fast, accurate order processing means higher on-time, in-full order rates and happier customers with less churn.





Gain greater visibility into supply chains: Automating documents in the P2P process means procurement teams have access to accurate data in real time, enabling them to proactively anticipate and respond to supply chain shifts.





Reduce costly AP errors: Invoice errors result in late fees, overpayment and even double payments to your vendors. Reducing error from manual data entry means cost and time savings for your business and reduced friction in your vendor relationships.





Invoice errors result in late fees, overpayment and even double payments to your vendors. Reducing error from manual data entry means cost and time savings for your business and reduced friction in your vendor relationships. Increase employee satisfaction and retention: By eliminating manual, repetitive work, staff can refocus their time on higher-value activities that keep them engaged.

"The combination of heightened B2B customer expectations and the unpredictability of global supply chains has given businesses a mandate to automate," said Ray Grady, President & CEO of Conexiom. "Businesses that want to stay competitive and modernize are realizing that seamless operations are table stakes. The companies that are winning market share are focused on being customer-centric. With the expansion of our platform, I'm excited to see how we can continue to help customers achieve transformative automation outcomes, not only in their order-to-cash processes, but throughout their entire supply chain. By automating their operations, our customers are able to scale their human capital, cut costs, and most importantly – focus on their customers."

Companies spend billions per year on digital transformation initiatives, yet over half of B2B transactions still involve emailing documents between parties and manually entering them into their systems. By automating these processes, customers can focus on building frictionless customer relationships, creating resilient operations that scale as their business grows and delivering efficiencies to the bottom line.

The Conexiom Platform addresses this digital automation gap, helping businesses to automate their document processing by accurately extracting data from unstructured trade documents, such as purchase orders or invoices, and transforming it into structured data in the businesses' system of record or engagement.

Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products, has already adopted The Conexiom Platform to address specific use cases. According to Rose McDaniel, Director of National Operations at Graybar, "Conexiom is the type of provider that I hope Graybar is to all our customers. They listened to our challenges and delivered an industry-leading solution that has automated how we process complex transactions and helped us reduce manual data entry."

The launch of The Conexiom Platform follows a record-setting H1 2021 with 65% year-over-year revenue growth, driven by increased global demand for automating order-to-cash (O2C) and procure-to-pay (P2P) processes. The company also recently opened offices London, England and Munich, Germany to help European customers drive greater revenue, reduce costs, and deliver superior customer experiences.

The Conexiom Platform is the market-leading cloud solution for automating trade documents within business-to-business transactions. These documents are often the most challenging part of modernizing Order-to-Cash and Procure-to-Pay business processes. Manufacturers and distributors across the globe, such as Graybar, Genpak, Honeywell, and Lonza, trust Conexiom to create resilient operations that scale, drive growth, reduce costs, and build frictionless relationships with their customers and suppliers.

Conexiom is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and has offices in Kitchener, Ontario; London, England; Munich, Germany; and Chicago, Illinois. Visit Conexiom.com.

