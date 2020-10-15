Conduent Transportation Receives 'Visa Ready for Transit' Certification for its ATLAS® Ops Fare Collection System to Boost Contactless Payments for Mass Transit Systems Globally

Conduent's ATLAS Open Media back-office module and its VPE 430 smartcard ticket validator device have been certified by the international Visa Ready for Transit program, which recognizes ready-to-deploy solutions that simplify payments for public transportation services and reduce the need for traditional tickets or smartcards. The certification provides transit agencies with the confidence that technology partners, such as Conduent Transportation, offer solutions and capabilities to simplify the process of identifying the right partner and expertise, streamline testing and implementation, and meet Visa's standards for security.

As the global COVID-19 pandemic has heightened the desire for touchless solutions, transit agencies are partnering with providers to enable more contactless payments, which also help riders reduce commuting hassles and save valuable time.

Conduent's ATLAS Ops solution modernizes a transit network's fare collection by enabling a variety of transit ticketing payment methods, including contactless cards, EMV contactless bank cards, digital wallets, NFC and QR code.

"Transit agencies looking to implement modern fare collection systems can be confident knowing that our ATLAS Ops solution has met Visa's high standard for Visa Ready for Transit certification," said Jean-Charles Zaia, General Manager, Public Transit at Conduent Transportation. "By partnering with Conduent, transit systems can quickly deploy a solution that has been recognized for its quality and delivers streamlined collections, reduces operational costs, helps riders navigate their systems more efficiently and improves the overall travel experience."

Conduent fare collection systems are in use in more than 400 public transit networks of all sizes around the world. Most recently, ATLAS Ops has been implemented by transit authorities including Flanders (Belgium) and will soon be deployed in New Jersey (USA) and Lyon (France).

Conduent Transportation is a leading provider of automated and analytics-based transportation solutions for government agencies. These solutions, spanning road usage charging, parking and curbside management, and advanced transit and public safety systems, enable streamlined and personalized services for citizens and travelers who use them. The company has been helping transportation clients for more than 50 years and operates in 27 countries.

