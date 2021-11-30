Conductive Inks Market Size to hit USD USD 3757.3 Mn by 2027 At 3.89% CAGR | Key Players are Henkel, DuPont, Toyo Ink Group, Creative Materials Inc., Nano Dimension, says Says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Brandessence market research, the conductive inks market size reached USD 2876.5 million in 2020. The conductive inks market size is likely to grow at stable 3.89% CAGR to reach USD 3757.3 million in 2027. Among new types of conductive inks, the nano and micron flake conductive silver inks show promising application for key uses in relation to electronic applications, including new forms of packaging. These inks also promise to expand applications with their suitability on new surfaces like PC, PET, among others.

"Conductive Inks Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Silver Conductive Inks, Carbon Conductive Inks, Silver Nano Inks, Silver Chloride Inks, Dielectric Inks, Copper/ Copper Oxide Inks), By Application (Sensors, Biosensors, Touch Screen, Antenna, Printed Heaters, Potentiometers And PCBs (Printed Circuit Board), Solar Panels, Electroluminescent (EL) Panel) Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 – 2027"

Conductive inks first became mainstream with the promise of smart-textiles, with sound-based sensors devised on textiles, which generated sounds by pressing a particular point on a t-shirt. However, this use never became mainstream, and conductive ink suppliers switched to conventional use of conductive inks in electronics packaging, touch screens, antennas, RFID tags, photovoltaic cells, printed heaters, among others. These applications today form the backbone of conductive inks, which are basically inks designed to pass an electronic current. The rising demand for conventional applications, the growing demand for new applications like use in glucose tests, and its cost-effective alternative to materials like silver remain key drivers of growth for conductive ink market.

Conductive Inks Market: Key Advancements

As conductive inks are regularly used in electronics, their application in combination with substances like graphene remains promising. Materials like silver, graphite, and carbon are used to fill and enable a robust electrical conduction. Depending on the application, a wide range of material filters are used. The conductive ink suppliers have also come with various methods including screen printing, flexography, stencil printing, syringe dispensing, and spraying to apply conductive inks. The variety in printing method has also expanded reach of conductive ink suppliers in a wide range of new applications. Currently, water-based inks make way various high-speed coating, and printing applications in sectors like electronics, automotive, among others. The conventional conductive inks came in two forms including metal nanoparticles, and micro particles.

Particle-free particle conductive ink technology remains most advanced in its use and is ideal for high-end applications like carbon ink conductive. Using particle-free inks, a solvated metal with the help of a chemical reaction can produce a smooth conductive metal layer, which is transparent in nature. This new technology can transform the use of carbon ink conductive, which face a restraint in growth due to their high costs. The transparent use can be key to formation of new applications in automotive, electronic textile, 3D printed electronics, home appliances, and wearable electronics.

Conductive Inks Market Demand: Segment Analysis

According to UNSTAD or United Nations Conference on Trade & Development, the e-commerce retail share in total sales has increased from 16% in 2019 to 19% in 2020. Moreover, countries where internet penetration remains highest like in South Korea, the e-commerce has hit an all-time high share of 25.9% in total retail sales. Furthermore, total e-commerce sales have jumped to $26.7 trillion in 2019, up by 4% from 2018. Today, the e-commerce business accounts for 30% of total sales, combining both the B2B, and B2C figures. With growing e-commerce, application for conductive inks like RFID tags remains promising. Conductive inks are widely in circulation in RFID applications, as their viscosity results in more efficient production of RFID tags, and ultimately, much lower cost of production. Furthermore, as printing is a purely additive process, with technologies like 3D printing, the conductive inks also promise to grow in new applications in automotive. Today, many new vehicles embed a conductive trace printed on a rear window, this acts as the radio antenna for vehicles, removing the need for potentially problematic, and easy-to-steal earlier antenna installation.

The application of conductive inks on printed paper, and plastic sheets can grow multifold in the near future. In this sheet, These have always been problematic for expansion of new applications, as the resistance remains too high in applications like circuit board work. Moreover, their lack of rigid nature made it difficult to embed new materials, and reliability remained extremely low. This is why these substrates or surfaces remained limited in use in relation to electrical applications, and despite their promising use in flexible surfaces like textiles, or sheets, they remained largely out of use.

By Type:

Silver Conductive Inks

Carbon Conductive Inks

Silver Nano Inks

Silver Chloride Inks

Dielectric Inks

Copper/ Copper Oxide Inks

By Application:

Sensors

Biosensors

Touch Screen

Antenna

Printed Heaters

Potentiometers and PCBs (Printed Circuit Board)

Solar Panels

Electroluminescent (EL) Panel

Conductive Inks Market: Competitive Analysis

The conductive inks market remains a fragmented, competitive, and innovative landscape. The key focus of conductive inks suppliers remains on finding strong alternatives to silver conductive inks, due to their high costs. The healthcare sector also remains a key sector for innovation in the near future for conductive inks suppliers. The conductive inks in combination with membrane switches are also replacing traditional electronic components with more lightweight, and compact solutions. These solutions much like their other applications reduce costs and provide major performance improvements for end-use industries. Some key players in the conductive inks market are

DuPont

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Conductive Compounds

Nano Dimension

Methode Electronics

Creative Materials Inc.

Nano Dimension

Conductive Compounds, Inc.

TEKRA

A Division of EIS, Inc.

Henkel AG

Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC.

Nova Centrix

Inkron

TOYO INK GROUP

Electric Conductive Ink Market: Regional Analysis

Conductive inks, also known as electric conductive inks are expected to register fastest growth in Asia Pacific region. The growing demand for e-commerce in the region, increased manufacturing, and growing disposable income in the larger consumer base remain key drivers of growth in the region. Among other region, North America is expected to hold the highest share of revenues in the global conductive inks market. North America remains a promising home to new renewable technology, globally. The increased deployment of solar panels, increased advancements in solar cell technology, promising to electrify a new generation of vehicles remains a promising driver of conductive inks in the region. The growing demand for electrical conductive inks in photovoltaic sector, due to growing demand for smart textiles, and key features of conductive inks enabling low curing temperatures, excellent adhesion, and other advantages make them ideal for use in solar cell panels. The demand for conductive inks in applications like solar panels remains robust, due to the potential of low-costs, and advancements in production. Due to growing applications in solar panels, globally, conductive inks market demand remains at an all-time high.

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Netherland

Turkey

Switzerland

Belgium

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea

Japan

China

India

Australia

Philippines

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Rest Of APAC

South America

Mexico

Colombia

Brazil

Argentina

Peru

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

South Africa

Rest Of MEA

