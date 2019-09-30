Concordium Announces New CTO

The Concordium Foundation and Concordium AG have appointed Torben Pryds Pedersen as the new CTO of Concordium

ZUG, Switzerland, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordium, the next-generation, decentralized blockchain, and the first with ID verification built-in at the protocol level, has appointed Torben Pryds Pedersen as the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Concordium.

Torben Pryds Pedersen has a strong science and practical background in building cryptography-based security software for the most demanding part of the industry. Torben Pryds Pedersen comes from a position as head of Cryptomathic's R&D division. Cryptomathic provides specialized cryptography-based security solutions to businesses globally across a wide range of industry sectors. Torben Pryds Pedersen is in charge of the company's intellectual capital, ensuring that products remain state-of-the-art and in line with customer needs along with spearheading multiple certification processes.

Mateusz Tilewski, the outgoing CTO of Concordium, has his last day in office today.

The Chairman of the Concordium Foundation, Lars Seier Christensen, says: "Mateusz Tilewski has played a very important role as co-founder and CTO in the pre-launch stage of Concordium and I thank him for his tireless dedication during this critical phase. I am grateful that Mateusz has agreed to continue to be available for technology advice as Concordium is launching a private beta. We are beginning a new chapter toward delivering the world's first public permissionless blockchain with identification built into the protocol."

Concordium's CEO, Lone Fønss Schrøder, says: "We are honored to be able to attract a cryptographic capacity like Torben Pryds Pedersen as CTO of Concordium. Torben is a fantastic match for our developers and internal researchers as well as for our researchers at the Concordium Blockchain Research Center Aarhus, (COBRA), at Aarhus University, Denmark. He is an inspirational leader and has a deep understanding of R&D and software development processes in our field. Torben has extensive experience in certification processes, which will further strengthen Concordium and ensure that we stay in the lead. Besides that, he has a strong network among the future users of Concordium's blockchain."

Torben Pryds Pedersen holds a Master of Science in Computer Science and a PhD in Computer Science (Cryptology) from the University of Aarhus, Denmark. Before his employment with Cryptomathic, Torben carried out extensive research in cryptographic protocols and participated in several EU projects related to electronic payment. He has been a visiting researcher at the University of Essen, Germany, and CWI in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Torben has also been an active member of the program committees of several software certification organizations.

About Concordium

Concordium is the next-generation decentralized blockchain, and the first with ID verification built-in at the protocol level.

Concordium's core features solve the shortcomings of classic blockchains and their noncompliant cryptocurrencies by introducing built-in identity management at the protocol level and zero-knowledge proofs, which are used to replace anonymity with perfect privacy. This is in addition to regulatory compliance in the form of KYC/AML for the fiat-based purchase of the Concordium Global Transaction Unit (GTU) token.

Concordium also provides integrated high-quality user tools and extensive smart-contract layer features coded in its proprietary programming language, OAK. This provides cutting-edge functionality and allows for programmable decentralized applications (dApps) and use cases, capable of transferring value and information in a secure, scalable fashion.

Concordium's first proof of concept was released in January 2019, with the beta version due to be released in the fall of 2019.

For more information, visit https://www.concordium.com/

