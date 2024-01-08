Concordia Maritime's new market update: January 2024

News provided by

Concordia Maritime

08 Jan, 2024, 15:22 GMT

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia Maritime has published a new market update. The report is available at www.concordiamaritime.com. In addition to commentary from CEO Erik Lewenhaput, it also contains data and statistics regarding both tanker rates, ship values and the development of the global product tanker fleet, as well as data about the demand for oil and development of inventory levels.

For more information, please contact:
Erik Lewenhaupt
CEO, Concordia Maritime AB
+46 704-855 188
erik.lewenhaupt@concordiamaritime.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1948/3905587/2526419.pdf

Concordia Maritime - Press release new Market update - 20240108 (PDF)

https://news.cision.com/concordia-maritime/i/2024-01-market-update-jan-release,c3255862

2024 01 market update jan release

Also from this source

Statement from the Independent Bid Committee of Concordia Maritime regarding the public offer from Stena Sessan

This statement is made by the Independent Bid Committee (the "Committee") of Concordia Maritime AB (publ) (the "Company" or "Concordia Maritime")...

New market update: December 2023

Concordia Maritime has published a new market update. The report is available at www.concordiamaritime.com. In addition to commentary from CEO Erik...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Maritime & Shipbuilding

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics