Concordia Maritime: Year-end report, 1 January-31 December 2019

Total income

Q4: SEK 317.6 (367.8) million

12 months: SEK 1,140.2 (1,052.9) million

Q4: SEK 62.3 (77.1) million

12 months: SEK 249.5 (56.8) million

Q4: SEK -29.3 (-19.4) million

12 months: SEK -102.3 (-182.1) million

Q4: SEK -0.62 (-0.41)

12 months: SEK -2.15 (-3.81)

Events in the fourth quarter

Three P-MAX vessels chartered out for two years

Refinancing of eight P-MAX vessels; credit facility in place

The Board proposes that the AGM adopt a dividend of SEK 0 (0) per share.

Events after the end of the quarter

Implementation of a new corporate structure

Key ratios

Total income, SEK million 1,140.2 (1,052.9)

EBITDA, SEK million 249.5( 56.8)

EBITDA, USD million 26.4 (6.5)

Operating result, SEK million -0.4 (-130.1)

Result before tax, SEK million -102.3 (-181.9)

Result after tax, SEK million -102.6 (-182.1)

Equity ratio, % 29 (38)

Return on equity, % -9 (-15)

Available liquid funds, including unutilised credit facilities, SEK million 354.8 (160.1)

Result per share after tax, SEK -2.15 (-3.81)

Equity per share, SEK 22.12 (22.24)

(22.24) Lost-time injuries 1 (0)

Distribution

For environmental reasons, we are only publishing our interim reports digitally. Concordia Maritime's interim reports and additional financial information about the Company can be read or downloaded from our website www.concordiamaritime.com/en/investor-relations

This information is information that Concordia Maritime Aktiebolag (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at approx. 13:00 CET on 30 January 2020.

For more information, please contact:

Kim Ullman

CEO, Concordia Maritime AB

Tel +46-31-855003

Mob +46-704-855003

Email: kim.ullman@concordiamaritime.com

Ola Helgesson

CFO, Concordia Maritime AB

Tel +46-31-855009

Mob +46-704-855009

Email: ola.helgesson@concordiamaritime.com



