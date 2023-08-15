Concordia Maritime: Invitation to presentation of Q2 2023
15 Aug, 2023, 10:36 BST
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia Maritime invites to teleconference/audio transmission on 24 August 2023 at 14.00 CEST. The session will feature a presentation of the Q2 2023 interim report and a Q&A session.
If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below. Via the webcast you are able to ask written questions. https://ir.financialhearings.com/concordia-maritime-q2-report-2023
If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference. https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=5001609
After the session, the presentation will be available on Concordia Maritime's website under Investor Relations.
Presiding:
Erik Lewenhaupt, CEO
Martin Nerfeldt, CFO
Contact:
Erik Lewenhaupt
CEO, Concordia Maritime AB
+46 704-855 188
erik.lewenhaupt@concordiamaritime.com
The following files are available for download:
Concordia Maritime - Press release - 20230815 (PDF)
