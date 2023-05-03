Concordia Maritime AB (publ) releases the English version of the Annual Report for 2022
03 May, 2023, 08:22 BST
The English version of Concordia Maritime's Annual Report for 2022 is now available at www.concordiamaritime.com.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The full Annual Report, which also includes Concordia Maritime's Sustainability Report, is available to download as a PDF document.
The Swedish version of the Annual Report was released on 13 April 2023. The Annual General Meeting will be held on 4 May 2023.
For more information, please contact:
Martin Nerfeldt
CFO, Concordia Maritime AB
Tel: +45 88 938 661
Mob: +46 704 85 50 07
E-post: martin.nerfeldt@concordiamaritime.com
The following files are available for download:
Concordia Maritime AB Annual Report 2022 (PDF)
https://news.cision.com/concordia-maritime/i/cover-of-concordia-maritime-annual-report-2022,c3173862
Cover of Concordia Maritime Annual Report 2022
https://mb.cision.com/Public/1948/3762437/8332c3dcdc995c75.pdf
SOURCE Concordia Maritime
