CONCORD PACIFIC UNVEILS WORLD'S LARGEST EV PARKING FACILITY

BURNABY, BC, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Less than one year after delivering Central London's largest EV parkade at Marylebone Square, Concord Pacific and its President and CEO, Terry Hui, have opened the world's largest EV charging parkade, capable of quick charging nearly 2,000 vehicles at once.

Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley was on hand Monday to help Concord Pacific and its President and CEO, Terry Hui, unveil the world’s largest EV parkade at Concord Brentwood in Burnaby, Canada.

Concord Pacific Developments unveiled the parkade for its four-tower Hillside project in Burnaby's Concord Brentwood community on Monday. Demonstrating its commitment to installing residential EV parking that consistently goes above and beyond city requirements, every one of the underground parking facility's 1,974 parking spaces has 24/7 access to EV charging, powered by an electrical infrastructure system so robust it has the capacity to supply all power access points at once, if needed.

At a UN Global Citizen's Laureate dinner in 2015, Terry Hui committed to creating green infrastructure and developing enough green power to Concord's future communities.



"This milestone is in keeping with our longstanding commitment to sustainable future communities," says Hui. "We have a portfolio of wind, solar, and hydro projects that has grown significantly over the past 15 years and has now expanded to five Canadian provinces. Creating infrastructure like this helps close the loop on sustainable transportation options."

"This new EV parkade aligns with what we're aiming for in Burnaby," said Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley. "Achieving carbon neutrality is a community-wide effort that includes residents and businesses in Burnaby, and it's great to see Concord moving forward with this development. Making it easier for folks to drive electric vehicles, ride their bike or take transit will help us cut down on carbon emissions and achieve our climate goals faster."

The parkade's 1,974 parking spaces are distributed in two separate zones, each with two entrance and exit points for efficient vehicle access and egress to and from the parkade. Each plug-in at Hillside West and East is individually monitored and each residence is only billed for the charging power they consume.

The Hillside development is also less than half-a-kilometre to the Brentwood SkyTrain station and future phases of the community will complete a bicycle network that will connect Burnaby and Vancouver. Ninety per cent of all Concord Pacific properties, including Concord Brentwood, are within walking distance of rapid transit service.

Grace Quan, a resident who is also President of the Hillside East Strata Council, says having guaranteed quick charging available is an important feature for her and was a key factor in her decision to buy at Concord Brentwood.

"As someone who works in the green energy field, I felt Concord Pacific's decision to make our parkade 100 per cent accessible to EV charging was a bold move that proves it can be done. Knowing this development supports EV owners, I had no hesitation in buying here as the value of the EV charging will carry well into the future."

Terry Hui's Concord Pacific Group has had a 35-year commitment to environmental responsibility in all aspects of its operations and transit-oriented community builds in Canada, the US, and London, UK. In November of last year, Concord completed the largest EV parkade in Central London, UK with 151 EV stalls including 95 for the public. Through Concord Green Energy, Concord Pacific has emerged as a leader in the clean energy sector over the past 15 years through numerous hydro, solar, and wind projects in 5 provinces. Concord Green Energy has emerged as a leader in the green energy sector with current and planned power projects producing over one gigawatt, including the $5B, 375 MW Amisk Hydroelectric project in Alberta, Canada. The project will bring $4B in economic activity to Alberta and generate 1000 jobs during its construction.

