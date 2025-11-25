Concirrus and Diesta Partner to reduce the time from Quote-to-Cash in the Specialty Insurance Market

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Concirrus, a leading provider of AI-first solutions for specialty insurance, and Diesta, the dedicated payment operations platform built for intermediated insurance, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver a unified, quote-to-cash solution.

The partnership connects Concirrus' risk processing solutions with Diesta's automated premium processing and financial transparency layer. This integration is particularly impactful for insurers and MGAs, where the time from quote-to-cash is critical.

Concirrus' end-to-end processing, spanning data ingestion, underwriting workbench, and core policy administration will directly integrate and share data with Diesta's payment operations. The partnership reduces operational friction to gain immediate, accurate visibility across both risk and finance.

"A transaction is only truly concluded when cash is in the bank. What used to be an error-prone, manual process from quote to cash is now streamlined through a cutting-edge partnership, lifting the end-to-end processing capability of clients to new heights." said Julian Schoemig, CEO of Diesta.

The integrated offering focuses on embedding granular policy data and financial obligations generated within Concirrus' policy administration module directly into Diesta's platform. This connection facilitates automated reconciliation, accelerates premium remittance, and ensures that financial reporting is instantaneously aligned with risk performance, leading to cleaner data and stronger control over a portfolio.

"Concirrus has designed its solution to unify and digitise the insurance lifecycle from start to finish, and this partnership with Diesta makes that end-to-end vision tangible," commented Ruth Polyblank, Executive Director, Strategy and Partnerships at Concirrus. "We are now bridging the final, critical gap between an accurate invoice and the actual cash movement. For our customers in the Speciality, delegated authority, and binder space, this means they can leverage their superior underwriting and risk assessment (via our Workbench) and policy administration (via our Core System) and know that the resulting financial operations are equally modern, accurate, and efficient. It's about ensuring that every step, from quote to cash, drives positive momentum for growth and profitability."

The integrated platforms are now available, setting a new benchmark for operational excellence in specialty insurance.

About Concirrus

Concirrus provides AI-first solutions that enhance efficiency and decision-making across the insurance value chain for insurers, MGAs, and brokers. Concirrus provides end-to-end risk processing spanning data ingestion, a workbench for underwriting, pricing, risk assessment, and policy administration. Concirrus builds and deploys AI-first solutions specifically addressing complex use cases within the Speciality Market as well as Delegated Authority, Binder, and Reinsurance markets.

To find out more, visit: https://concirrus.ai/

About Diesta

Diesta offers a dedicated payment operations system for the intermediated insurance industry. Using specialist fintech technology, Diesta connects bank accounts, policy systems, and third-party data sources to create an effortless process for moving cash between distribution partners. Diesta is focused on delivering automated reconciliation, clear reporting, and real-time cash visibility to support the growth and regulatory compliance of MGAs, brokers, and carriers.

To find out more, visit: https://diesta.co.uk/

