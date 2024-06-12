CONCERT FILM ANDREA BOCELLI 30: THE CELEBRATION TO BE RELEASED WORLDWIDE IN THEATERS THIS FALL BY FATHOM

FILM TO BE DIRECTED BY SAM WRENCH & PRODUCED BY MERCURY STUDIOS, MAVERICK, IMPACT PRODUCTIONS AND CITYSOUND

THE THREE-DAY LIVE CONCERT EVENT HONORS BOCELLI'S 30TH ANNIVERSARY IN MUSIC

EVENT IS SET FOR JULY 15, 17 & 19 AT THE LEGENDARY 'TEATRO DEL SILENZIO' IN TUSCANY

PERFORMERS INCLUDE ED SHEERAN, SHANIA TWAIN, JON BATISTE, MATTEO BOCELLI, DAVID FOSTER AND MORE

LAST TICKETS AVAILABLE HERE

LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli's concert film, ANDREA BOCELLI 30: THE CELEBRATION, will be released globally in theaters this fall by Fathom. The film will document the three-day July event honoring Bocelli's 30th anniversary in music.

Poster

The event, which is set for Monday, July 15, Wednesday, July 17 & Friday, July 19, will take place in Lajatico at the Teatro del Silenzio (Theater of Silence) in Tuscany. Once a year, this breathtaking natural amphitheater in Bocelli's hometown bursts into life with the enchanting melodies of music. The film will encapsulate this once-in-a-lifetime concert, which will showcase Bocelli's extensive repertoire alongside captivating duets with fellow performers.

An unprecedented number of global superstars will descend on the Tuscan hills to celebrate Bocelli's 30th anniversary and their performances will be featured throughout the film. Confirmed performers include Ed Sheeran, Brian May, Shania Twain, Jon Batiste, Russell Crowe, Sofia Vergara, David Foster, Christian Nodal, Sofia Carson, Laura Pausini, Tiziano Ferro, Zucchero, Giorgia, Matteo Bocelli and classical superstars Placido Domingo, Jose Carreras, Lang Lang, Aida Garifullina, and Nadine Sierra.

"To celebrate the 30th anniversary of my career at Teatro del Silenzio, a place that means so much to me, with artists and friends is an honor," said Maestro Andrea Bocelli. "To be able to share this unforgettable event with the world in cinemas is beyond my greatest dreams."

Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration, the concert film, will be produced by Mercury Studios, Maverick, Almud, Impact Productions, and CitySound & Events, and released theatrically by Fathom. Last year, Fathom released THE JOURNEY: A Music Special from Andrea Bocelli, an exploration of the moments that define us, the songs that inspire us, and the relationships that connect us to what matters most.

"Mercury Studios are thrilled to announce the Fathom global theatrical release of Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration," said Alice Webb, CEO of Mercury Studios. "Fathom have an unrivalled flair for creating outstanding cinema experiences for audiences and we can't wait to partner with them to share this extraordinary film around the world."

The film will be directed by Grammy-nominee and Emmy Award-winner Sam Wrench, who recently directed Taylor Swift - The Eras Tour, the highest grossing concert film of all time. He has also created live performance films with Billie Eilish, Lizzo, BTS, The Weeknd, and more.

"Bringing this incredible show and enviable list of artists to the big screen is a dream come true," said Sam Wrench. "Andrea's one of the most cinematic artists ever, and paired with the stunning Tuscan landscape surrounding this spectacular venue, the film will be an immersive visual treat for cinemagoers everywhere."

"There are no words to describe Andrea Bocelli's legendary talent, it must be experienced to be fully appreciated," said Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom. "Fathom is beyond honored to bring his amazing talent to theaters worldwide with this unique concert event. Happy Anniversary, Signor Bocelli! The world is excited to celebrate with you!"

As one of the most recognizable voices in the entertainment industry and revered by fans internationally, Andrea Bocelli has been entertaining audiences for 30 years, counting nearly 90 million records sold worldwide. In addition to his sold-out arena-sized concert events and record-breaking live-streams, Bocelli has shared his talents at many major events including the Olympic Games, the World Cup, and Global Citizen. He has earned a Golden Globe, seven Classical BRITs and seven World Music Awards, plus a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Additional moments throughout 2024 include his annual Winter US tour more exciting music releases and collaborations to be announced. Bocelli kicked off his 30th year celebration at the 96th Academy Awards and wowed the star-studded Hollywood audience with a surprise performance, taking to the stage with his son, recording artist Matteo Bocelli, for a very special rendition of "Time To Say Goodbye."

For more information on the concert film, please click HERE.

