Concerns Over Public Safety Prompt Greater Investment in Preventative Measures

NEW YORK, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Public safety and security are the first priorities of governments around the world, as countries are investing to ensure the safety of their citizens, organizations, and financial institutions. Citizens and enterprises face numerous threats from cybercriminals, natural disasters, shootings and terrorist attacks. As a result, the demand for public safety and security solutions continues to grow. Public safety refers to the welfare and protection of the general public, usually expressed as a responsibility of various governmental agencies. Most states have departments dedicated to public safety. The primary goal of these departments is the protection of the public from dangers jeopardizing their safety, such as crimes or disasters. This is achieved through collaboration with private organizations for technology and other support services. The collaboration is designed to help government agencies better achieve public safety. And according to Mordor Intelligence, the public safety market was valued at USD 11.15 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 50.64 Billion by 2025 while registering a CAGR of 29.9.% during the forecast period of (2020-2025). First Responder Technologies Inc., Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD), Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON), Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAXN)

The Homeland Security Research Corporation has provided an update on the Global Homeland Security & Public Safety Market, "18 years have passed since 9/11, and the global Public Safety & Homeland Security market, technologies and industry are forecast to go through major shifts. New and maturing technologies, such as artificial intelligence, big data & data analysis, smart sensors, AI-based cybersecurity, 5G, TETRA & LTE emergency communication and AI based video analytics, will create new market segments and fresh business opportunities."

First Responder Technologies Inc. announced last week breaking news regarding the, "appointment of Hon. Stockwell Day, PC as the new independent Chairman of the Company's board of directors, effective immediately. Mr. Day is succeeding Mr. Kulwant (Kal) Malhi, who served as Chairman since 2019. Mr. Malhi will also step down from his position as a director. Mr. Howard Gutman, former Ambassador of the United States of America to Belgium, will replace Mr. Day as Head of the Company's advisory council.

Robert Delamar, the Company's CEO commented, 'Mr. Day brings a wealth of external and internal experience to the role: externally, through his distinguished career in public service, including his time in office spent as Canada's former Minister of Public Safety, former Vice-Chair of Canada's Parliamentary Subcommittee on Human Rights, and Chair of the Cross-Cultural Roundtable on Security; and internally, through his service as the former Head of the Company's advisory council, among which he led a team of board members, executives and advisors in the conceptualization, drafting and adoption of the Company's Statement of Values.'

Mr. Day commented, 'I am honoured to take on this role. With incidents of shootings and terrorist attacks in public, commercial and residential spaces on the rise, the implementation of concealed weapons detection technology solutions has become a necessity for governments, law enforcement, security agencies, landlords and homeowners. While these solutions have the real potential to increase public safety, they must be balanced with a commitment to privacy so that citizens may go about their business without fear of racial, religious or socio-economic profiling; personal intrusion, including loss of liberty and privacy; and/or powerful, rapidly changing technology falling into the wrong hands. I believe the Company, in the design of its products, and through the Company's Statement of Values (key provisions of which have been made contractually binding through the terms of the Company's reseller agreements), is committed to balancing these competing interests, and I believe these products represent the possibility of a real change in the way cities, commercial premises and residences are protected in the future, and safeguarded from the threats posed by armed criminals and terrorists.'

'The Company wishes to thank Mr. Malhi for his service on the Company's board, and looks forward to receiving his continued strategic advice and guidance in his continued role as the Company's founder,' Mr. Delamar added.

The Company's Statement of Values, referenced above, can be accessed online at the following link: https://www.firstrespondertech.com/statement-of-values/ "

For our latest "Buzz on the Street" Show featuring First Responder Technologies Inc. recent corporate news, please head over to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BuVsE86xgOM

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) announced back in May that the City of Boston has deployed its platform to help keep its nearly 700,000 residents safe and informed amid the COVID-19 pandemic and other threats. Boston becomes the latest major U.S. city to adopt Everbridge's services, joining other local organizations including the Boston Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Departments, Boston Children's Hospital, Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.), Boston Public Health Commission, Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA), Harvard Business School, Massachusetts State Police, as well as the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, in ensuring their diverse communities receive timely and accurate information about the deadly virus. Collectively, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the City of Boston, and the many other organizations across the state represent another example of the Everbridge network effect ecosystem to improve the overall safety and resiliency for people and organizations in a region.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) announced it was awarded a new contract by the U.S. Department of State (DOS) Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) to support its Western Hemisphere Program (WHP). In partnership with INL WHP, GDIT will strengthen international counter-narcotic, anti-crime and foreign partner law enforcement capabilities. The indefinite delivery indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract holds an estimated value of USD 350 Million and includes a base period of one year with four 12-month options. "GDIT's work with the INL will deliver new technical capabilities to counter-narcotics trafficking, money laundering and other transnational criminal activities," said Senior Vice President Paul Nedzbala for GDIT's Federal Civilian Division. "Our solution will directly support INL's critical mission to minimize the impact of international crime and illegal drugs, protecting both U.S. citizens at home and our partners abroad."

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) reported in June, that it has launched its smallest, lightest satellite communications system yet, specifically designed for unmanned aerial vehicles. Weighing in at only one kilogram (2.2 pounds), the new system is 90% lighter than Honeywell's smallest connectivity system and will bring some of the same connectivity capabilities enjoyed by larger aircraft to smaller unmanned vehicles in the air or on land. Satellite communications, or SATCOM, is a broad category of critical technologies that helps connect aircraft to each other and to operators or air traffic control on the ground. Also within this category are technologies that make in-flight Wi-Fi or fleet tracking possible. "Transportation as we know it is changing rapidly, and the need for connectivity is only becoming more important. As platforms evolve and new vehicles start operating both on land and in the air, it's critical that satellite communications technology evolves alongside them," said Amanda King, vice president and general manager, Aerospace Connected Secure Solutions, Honeywell Connected Enterprise. "Honeywell's small UAV SATCOM system is a game-changer for these smaller unmanned aircraft that previously couldn't be equipped with satellite communications. Now, they've got access to everything we've come to expect from the large-aircraft experience — just in a smaller package."

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAXN) announced last week that Baltimore Police Department (BPD) is deploying Axon's Records Management Solution, Axon Records. This new solution will reduce data silos and seamlessly integrate with Axon's cloud-based digital evidence management solution, Axon Evidence, giving direct access to video footage, documents and citizen-captured evidence to expedite the report-writing process and easily share data with third parties. BPD's implementation of Axon Records began in the second quarter of 2020 and will enable more than 2,500 officers and staff on the platform. "This is a major step towards putting the best technology in the hands of officers and transforming the Baltimore Police Department," says Commissioner Harrison. "This new system will bolster our operational capacity and enhance our incident reporting to include all formal police interactions."

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For First Responder Technologies Inc., financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated five thousand dollars by the company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

Media Contact:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879

www.FinancialBuzz.com

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com