Concealed Weapon Detection Market Records Stellar Growth As Public Security Becomes Priority

PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent weeks, months and years, we have seen the focus on upgrading security against all sorts of weapon, in public places and airports. Rising threats of terrorism targeted at public places for mass attacks have created an urgent need for modern, advanced concealed weapon detectors. Security screening combined with concealed weapon detection solutions are used to detect sly threats and contraband items without any physical interaction between security personnel and the person being screened. Efficient security screening and weapon detection at high public throughput venues like courthouses, airports, museums, and prisons demands use of high efficiency sensing technologies. This demand for efficient concealed weapon detection is motivating companies to develop and integrate high speed sensors into security screening solutions. A report from Future market Insights projected that The global concealed weapon detection systems market was estimated to record a value worth more than US$180 million by the end of 2020, and is estimated to cross the US$ 300 Mn mark by 2030. In addition, they added that the Global concealed weapon detection systems market likely to grow at over 6% between that same period, 2020 and 2030. Active stocks in the markets this week include FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR), Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: PLRTF) (CSE: PRT), Verint® Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT), OSIS Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIS), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS).

Airports, railway stations, metro stations, national borders and tourist attractions, among other venues, are susceptible to illegal operations and terrorism, which can be tackled by incorporating autonomous and covert sensing resources. The integration of high quality, autonomous sensing equipment is expected to play a major role in propelling the growth of the global concealed weapon detection systems market during the forecast period. The Future market Insights report said: "Remarkable advancements with incorporation of sensors, imaging technology, and actuators has a created lucrative ground for sales of concealed weapon detection systems."

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (CSE: PRT.CNQ) (OTCQB: PLRTF) BREAKING NEWS: PLYMOUTH ROCK ACCELERates WEAPON DETECTION RADAR TO ASSIST UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT SECURITY - Plymouth Rock Technologies ("Plymouth Rock", "PRT", or the "Company"), a leader in developing threat detection and unmanned technologies, is pleased to announce that its CODA-1 (Cognitive Object Detection Apparatus) system has undergone further successful testing for detection of various concealed weaponry on a person at our PRT laboratories.

CODA is a uniquely designed, ultra-compact radar device that can be utilized for a variety of applications across many industries, covering everything from traditional radar for drone or aircraft detection, to low-power stand-off weapon detection. The CODA system is a production status product – not a prototype and is the size of an electronic tablet, uses off the shelf high-speed processors and can be fitted to or inside a wall. It uses FCC allocated detection frequencies and has been demonstrated in several programs in the United States funded under the NATO Science for Peace and Security Program.

The CODA system has also been through rigorous testing by the US Army Night Vision and Electronic sensors directorate (NVESD) under the Adaptive Red Team / Technical Support and Operational Analysis (ART/TSOA) activity. Read this and more news for PRT at: https://www.plyrotech.com/news/

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) recently announced it has received an additional $30.1 million contract from the United States (U.S.) Army for sustainment efforts tied in part to the service's Man Transportable Robotic System Increment II (MTRS Inc. II) and Common Robotic System-Heavy (CRS-H) ground robot programs. The award raises the maximum value on the company's existing Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract to $88 million, covering maintenance, parts and overall sustainment support for the entire FLIR unmanned ground systems family of small, medium and large robots used by the Army.

"We're proud to be supporting the U.S. Army on two vital programs of record designed to confront a new generation of threats on the battlefield," said Tom Frost, VP for Unmanned Ground Systems in the Unmanned and Integrated Solutions business at FLIR. "From the Kobra™ and Centaur® platforms to our smaller PackBot® and FirstLook® robots, we are well positioned to provide high-quality, cost-effective sustainment efforts over these systems' lifespan and deliver lifesaving robotic technology to America's warfighters."

Verint® Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, recently announced that it has once again been confirmed as the leading Contact Centre Workforce Management (WFM), Quality Monitoring (QM) and Analytics vendor in the APAC region, according to a recent report from Frost & Sullivan. In addition, the firm named Verint as the Contact Centre Optimization Solution of the Year.

In terms of market leadership, Frost & Sullivan's report entitled, Asia Pacific Contact Center Applications Market*, cites Verint as the leading vendor in APAC QM Systems at 37.1%, APAC WFM Systems at 26.4% and APAC Analytics Systems at 38.8%. The report also credited Verint with a market share that is significantly higher than the number two competitor, across the three combined contact center technologies. Verint was recognized as leading the WFM, QM and Analytics segments across the region, as well as being the combined and segment leader in multiple countries, including Australia, India, Singapore, China and Hong Kong.

OSIS Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIS) recently announced that its Security division was awarded a contract for approximately $10 million to provide its Z Backscatter® Van (ZBV®) cargo and vehicle inspection systems, including multi-year follow on maintenance and support.

OSI Systems' Chairman and CEO, Deepak Chopra, commented, "We are excited to support this international customer and provide the ZBV, one of the most widely deployed mobile inspection platforms worldwide. The ZBV allows for rapid deployment and is capable of delivering a high level of threat detection to protect critical zones."

OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, recently announced that Juniper Networks has awarded the company a second Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Advisory Services contract. Kratos will update their existing System Security Plan (SSP) to meet the CMMC Level 3, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) SP 800-171 and DFARS clause 252.204-7012 compliance requirements using Juniper solutions. The CMMC is a unified security standard and a certification process developed by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to protect the security of Federal Contract Information (FCI) and Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) within the Defense Industrial Base (DIB).

The SSP captures the security requirements of a system, describes the implementation state of security controls within the system and identifies responsibilities and expected behaviors of all individuals who interact with the system. As such, it is a critical CMMC requirement. The SSP will include a mapping of security controls to NIST SP 800-171 and CMMC security controls. Also included in the award is a Plan of Action & Milestones (POA&M) that will include existing gaps, as identified during the previously completed CMMC Gap Assessment, performed by Kratos.

