Comviva Recognized Amongst India's Top 25 Best Workplaces for Women 2019

NEW DELHI, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comviva, the global leader in mobile solutions today announced that after being certified recently as a 'Great Place to Work' organization; it has now been recognized amongst the top 25 'India's Best Workplaces for Women 2019' by Great Place to Work® Institute.

Great Place to Work® Recognition is a 'Gold Standard' and amongst the most prestigious and credible employer brand recognition in the world. Comviva earned this recognition for excelling on the five dimensions of building a high trust and performance culture - Fairness, Credibility, Respect, Pride and Camaraderie.

Commenting on the achievement, Manoranjan (Mao) Mohapatra, Chief Executive Officer, Comviva, said, "We are humbled by this recognition. Just as we nurture a technology and innovation-driven culture, building a fair and respectful workplace thriving with diversity is also an in-grained philosophy. We constantly strive towards creating unique industry-leading policies and programs that can strengthen our focus on innovation and technology leadership. The role of women is critical to this journey."

Over its two decades, Comviva has built a vibrant culture that is constantly evolving to meet the changing professional and personal aspirations of its workforce, especially Gen Z making up a major part of the future workforce. The company provides multiple Work-Life Integration practices for Comvivians, especially women. Work-from-home, near-home satellite office launched this month, multiple flexi working options, nanny charges for new mothers, concierge services, crèche at major development centres, and anonymous counselling and coaching by certified experts are some of its several programs that make it an exciting but comforting work place. To help ensure employees stay abreast with cutting edge skills, everyone is offered abundant digital and classroom training opportunities to upgrade themselves; besides allowing them to confidentially apply to alternate internal opportunities, including multiple internal start-ups that Comviva incubates on a regular basis. While these initiatives work for all, the organization puts specific efforts to ensure the programs actually do help women employees to thrive and succeed.

Speaking on this prestigious award, Sandyp Bhattacharya, Chief People Officer, Comviva said, "This is a 'Wow' moment for Comvivians! It comes from years of doing the right things to back our philosophy of equality, informality, and 'we stand-by you when you need us' approach. We have always hired and demanded the best. But through our people programs we have also zealously tried to give everyone, especially females, the respect and freedom to develop and perform in a comfortable flexi-environment to make that feasible. The idea is give space to focus on 'self', 'family' and 'work'; and leave the 'unnecessaries' for us to fix. This is a humbling stepping stone for greater business and people glories to come."

