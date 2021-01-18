Comviva Introduces next-gen Digital Services Delivery Platform to drive innovation and business growth

- Enabling operators to embrace new opportunities for growth in digital Services

- Empowered with Artificial Intelligence capabilities

- Future Ready for AR/VR content and IoT

NEW DELHI, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comviva, the global leader in mobility solutions, today introduced its next-gen Digital Services Delivery Platform (DSDP). The platform will empower Communication Services Providers (CSPs) with business agility to offer new digital experiences and embrace new growth opportunities.

Comviva's DSDP is an integrated Digital Services delivery platform for offering digital services with integrated partner onboarding, management, commerce, customer care, security, fraud prevention and marketing capability. It enables simplified service integration that ensures rapid service launch through online partner on-boarding.

The platform enables Telecom operators to create and deliver digital services at speed, support multiple pricing models, operate entirely online, and foster complex partner ecosystems with adoption of open APIs, DevOps, and micro services based architecture.

Speaking on the occasion Manish Jain, Vice President, Digital Lifestyle Solutions at Comviva said, "DSDP 3.0 new release has been designed and developed keeping in mind the evolving needs of new age telecom operators to accelerate their journey to become digital service providers. It provides a robust and agile framework for continuous innovation and digital service delivery, while reducing time to market."

The platform is a comprehensive, scalable, API driven multi-channel solution which enables Telcos to offer rich suite of digital services in an integrated environment. The USP of the platform is the one-click capability upgrade in future, as and when required basis evolving market and business needs.

"This is really a futuristic platform for digital services keeping in mind the evolving needs of the consumers as it comes with the latest technologies and a rich set of capabilities that will help operators to explore and realize new opportunities arising out of digital without exposing them to risks or escalating costs. The platform supports AR/VR and IoT based cases and has a robust roadmap to ensure that it remains ahead of market needs and business requirements," further added Manish Jain.

Comviva's DSDP has a presence in 19+ countries, with more than 2500 live services in over 42 deployments and catering to 500+ partners.

Its micro services based; cloud ready multi-tenant architecture provides a common role-based access interface for accessing different capabilities of the platform invariably making it a Capabilities as a Service (CaaS) platform. The micro services are made available in the form of open APIs for consuming these platform capabilities. The architecture supports API security and multilevel API response along with quota management. The two-tiered security mechanism of vertical and horizontal approval ensures multiple check points before any changes are reflected in the system.

It enables CSPs to effectively manage fraud and reduce penalties to regulators through latest techniques like source blacklisting, device fingerprinting, click/action timestamping and button modifications. The ad manager hosts an ad exchange for invalid traffic and enables integration with Google Tag manager for eCommerce analytics.

In addition, the platform brings new technology enhancements powered by Edge Content Delivery Network (CDN), containerization, data mining algorithms and demographic recommendations. The data management and analytics module supported by DSDP is capable of data visualization, data aggregation, data transformation and data analysis capturing more than 100 plus user attributes which enables the service providers to extract better value out of every single customer data point thereby managing all digital content requirements in an end to end manner.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Sundeep Mehta

PR & Corporate Communications

Comviva

Email: sundeep.mehta@comviva.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/995982/Comviva_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Comviva