Comtech Lauded by Frost & Sullivan as Growth Leader in NG911

Its end-to-end integration capabilities and outstanding ownership experience have earned it numerous statewide contracts

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the United States (U.S.) next generation 911 (NG911) market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Comtech Telecommunications Corp. with the U.S. Growth Leadership Award in NG911. Comtech registered the most significant year-over-year (YoY) market share increase among all NG911 primary contract holders, growing its market share from an estimated 17.3% in 2019 to 26.2% in 2020. By closing statewide contracts in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina, Comtech's direct NG911 contracts now represent a population of over 55 million.

In addition to its recently closed NG911 contracts, Comtech acquired the state and local government NG911 business unit from General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) in 2019 and won a contract to become the primary NG911 service provider for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. In that same year, Comtech strengthened its 'one stop shop' NG911 capabilities with the acquisition of Solacom Technologies, Inc., a pioneer in next-generation call-handling solutions and regional NG911 systems.

"While many providers license their technology to large integrators to manage the ESInet/Next Generation Core Services (NGCS), Comtech's comprehensive NG911 in-house capabilities allow it to serve as both the end-to-end integrator as well as the primary service provider for NG911 deployments. This eases the burden for customers, as Comtech takes ownership of the entire deployment process as well as ongoing systems management," said Brent Iadarola, Vice President, Frost & Sullivan. "Comtech is uniquely equipped to offer NG911 solutions either directly or through channel partners and provides customers with flexible deployment models, whether fully managed services or hybrid options."

Besides its ESInet services, which include the managed IP network that supports its NG911 solution and the NGCS technology that obtains, manages, and routes IP-based data, Comtech offers a range of additional capabilities. For instance, its purpose-built Solacom solution provides i3-compliant PSAP call handling user interfaces, ESInet connectivity, and enhanced functional elements for voice and data. Its geographic information systems (GIS) provide PSAPs with real-time location data that can be synchronized across local, state, and regional levels to optimize PSAP operations and enhance emergency response times.

"Comtech's stability, proven deployments, and compliance with industry standards have earned it significant traction in new customer acquisitions," noted Iadarola. "Its proven ability to offer end-to-end managed services and its exceptional ownership experience have further solidified its reputation in the market and positioned it for continued success."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan bestows this award upon the company that demonstrates excellence in growth performance and customer value. It recognizes the organization's vision for growth and associated implementation strategy, as well as the overall customer, purchase, ownership, and service experience, which has resulted in the recipient company recognizing above-market growth and greater share of wallet. The award lauds the growth, diversification, and sustainability strategies of the company.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Comtech's highly reliable technologies enable the successful handling of over five million 911 calls and texts each month. For more information about Comtech's 911 products and services, visit www.comtech911.com.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leader in the global communications market headquartered in Melville, New York. With a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced secure wireless solutions to more than 1,000 customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.comtechtel.com.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

