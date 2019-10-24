Compuware to Lead Digital Transformation, DevOps KPIs and Continuous Improvement Discussions at DevOps Enterprise Summit

DETROIT, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compuware is honored and excited to share its mainframe-inclusive DevOps transformation story and experience-based insights at next week's DevOps Enterprise Summit (DOES) aimed at inspiring business and IT leaders to drive their own transformations. DOES will take place Oct. 28-30 at The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas.

Compuware CEO Chris O'Malley and CFO Joe Aho will join Gene Kim for a Fireside Chat designed to help DevOps practitioners effectively communicate the value of DevOps to executive leadership. O'Malley will provide his perspective as a turnaround CEO with new ideas, and Aho, as an incumbent CFO who was initially skeptical that DevOps could change their business. They'll discuss in detail how Agile and DevOps were instrumental in Compuware's transformation from a company in decline to a thriving, customer-obsessed organization.

Hailed by DOES London attendees as a refreshingly transparent, honest and helpful session, the DOES Las Vegas Fireside Chat will take place Oct. 29 at 10:10 a.m. in the Chelsea.

Later that day, Compuware VP of Product Engineering David Rizzo and Solutions Architect David Kennedy will present the breakout session, "Transformation: Metrics That Show Business Value." The two presenters will share how Compuware successfully increased development time spent on innovation, reduced escaped defects and improved MTTR. They will also illustrate how automation, continuously measuring KPIs, and providing constructive feedback can improve software delivery quality, velocity and efficiency, as well as create elite developers akin to high performance athletes. The breakout takes place on Oct. 29 at 5:35 p.m. in Nolita 1.

"Joe and I are honored to be invited back by Gene Kim to engage with DOES attendees on interacting effectively with executives about DevOps, continuous measurement and improvement. You need to be doing all three to help your teams deliver high quality software faster and with greater efficiency while improving employee engagement," said Compuware CEO Chris O'Malley.

Compuware mainframe DevOps subject matter experts will be at Booth 917 throughout the conference to discuss mainframe DevOps, share best practices and exchange ideas.

Compuware empowers the world's largest companies to excel in the digital economy by fully leveraging their high-value mainframe investments. We do this by delivering highly innovative solutions that uniquely enable IT professionals with mainstream skills to manage mainframe applications, data, and platform operations.

